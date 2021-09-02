Aries: March 21 to April 20
Aries, this week you can share some secrets that have been troublesome. A trusted confidante may offer advice or be willing to serve as a supportive sounding board.
Taurus: April 21 to May 21
Taurus, a welcoming aura is drawing others to you in the days ahead. Open yourself to new friendships and look for ways to foster these budding relationships.
Gemini: May 22 to June 21:
Gemini, consider what you are going to aim for next and donÕt be afraid to take whatever steps necessary to put you on a path to success. Your confidence will compel you.
Cancer: June 22 to July 22
News about investment and career possibilities could be brought to your attention this week, Cancer. Give these situations a lot of attention over the next few days.
Leo: July 23 to Aug. 23
You are inclined to spend time with others in the coming days, Leo. Take advantage of opportunities to socialize, or take the lead and plan a fun get-together with friends.
Virgo: Aug. 24 to Sept. 22
Virgo, you have a drive like no other. This can come in handy as you actively seek change. A career change could be in the cards in due time.
Libra: Sept. 23 to Oct. 23
Libra, keep aiming to fulfill your ambitions, even if your approach requires a little revision. This is an amazing period of growth for you, and you’ll learn a lot.
Scorpio: Oct. 24 to Nov. 22
Embark on opportunities that will break you out of your comfort zone, Scorpio.
These can provide some opportunities for growth and present chances to meet new people.
Sagittarius: Nov. 23 to Dec. 21
Sagittarius, your often positive attitude may be challenged in the days to come as you are faced with a few situations you aren’t sure how to handle. Take a deep breath and forge ahead.
Capricorn: Dec. 22 to Jan. 20
Capricorn, if you find yourself in the spotlight, remember to put your best foot forward at all times. This is especially true in professional settings.
Aquarius: Jan. 21 to Feb. 18
Aquarius, your work ethic has been unrivaled in recent weeks. The summer vacation season has ended and you have gotten back to business. A big change is on the horizon.
Pisces: Feb. 19 to March 20
Focus on romance and sensuality this week Pisces. Take the time to spend moments with a spouse or significant other as much as possible.
Famous birthdays
Sept. 2: Keanu Reeves, Actor (57)
Sept. 3: Kaia Gerber, Model (20)
Sept. 4: Beyonce, Singer (40)
Sept. 5: Michael Keaton, Actor (70)
Sept. 6: Idris Elba, Actor (49)
Sept. 7: Kevin Love, Athlete (33)
Sept. 8: Pink, Singer (42)