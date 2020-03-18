A minibus taxi driver wearing a mask looks on during his journey in Kwa-Thema east of Johannesburg, South Africa, Tuesday. President Cyril Ramaphosa said all schools will be closed for 30 days from today and he banned all public gatherings of more than 100 people. South Africa will close 35 of its 53 land borders and will intensify screening at its international airports. For most people, the new COVID-19 coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness. Researchers are now finding out how those with few to no symptoms are contributing to the virus’ spread.