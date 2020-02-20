The FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) has released its 2019 Internet Crime Report, which found that 2019 was a record year for both victims of internet crime and dollar losses in the United States.
A total of 467,361 complaints were logged by IC3 in the last calendar year — 1,300 per day on average.
The most frequent internet crimes recorded in 2019 were phishing, non-payment/non-delivery scams and extortion. Individuals and businesses lost $3.5 billion in total, an increase on the $2.7 billion lost in 2018.
The costliest complaints of the past year involved business email compromise, romance or confidence fraud and spoofing or mimicking the accounts of people or vendors.
Donna Gregory, the chief of IC3, stated the FBI did not see an increase in new types of fraud in 2019 but rather criminals deploying new tactics and techniques to carry out existing scams.
She said that “criminals are getting so sophisticated,” before adding that “it is getting harder and harder for victims to spot the red flags and tell real from fake.”
The FBI has logged 4,883,231 complaints since it first started compiling internet crime statistics in 2000.
— Niall McCarthy is a data journalist with Statista, a German online portal for statistics that covers 170 different industries and also provides data on market forecasts, white paper studies, dossiers, industry reports, digital market outlooks and consumer market outlooks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.