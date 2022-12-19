ST. THOMAS — The Marine Rebuild Fund recently received a $25,000 donation from RapierMed at an event held at the St. Thomas Yacht Club.
The Marine Rebuild Fund is the Virgin Islands Professional Charter Association’s charity arm, fiscally sponsored by the Community Foundation of the Virgin Islands. The funds will help sponsor the 2023 Junior Sailing Summer Camp.
The Junior Sailing Summer Camp is for V.I. students 13 through 17 years of age and includes two weeks with classroom training every morning to learn parts of a boat, the basics of sailing, navigation, safety, knots, racing techniques, weather and conditions, and practical sailing on IC24s and hobie cats at the St. Thomas Yacht Club in the afternoon.
Instructors for the camp are graduates of the VIPCA Marine Apprenticeship Program. Kasheem Sexious and Benjamin Tshenda-Berry are both examples of graduates from VIPCA’s youth training programs succeeding in careers in the marine industry, and both plan to sit for their captain’s license exam in 2023. Already in 2022, three VIPCA Marine Apprenticeship graduates have been awarded captains’ licenses, including Capt. Dontre’ Antoine (100-ton license), age 21, Capt. Javan Douglas (100-ton license), age 25, and Capt. Osayande Francis (50-ton license), age 24.
“It’s really my pleasure to be able to sponsor this program to allow kids that otherwise have no opportunity to sail, and really no experience on the water… and to hopefully to start some of them on a career in watersports or in a career in the marine industry,” said Dr. George Rapier, founder of RapierMed.
Training dates for the 2023 program are set for July 2023. Registration opens in January at vipca.org/junior-sailing-summer-camp/.