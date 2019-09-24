Another day, another tropical storm in the Atlantic Ocean. This time it’s Tropical Storm Lorenzo, which developed Monday off the African coast.
Lorenzo is set to strengthen as it moves west into hurricane-friendly weather. The storm’s strongest winds are now 45 mph, up from 40 mph on Monday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center’s 5 p.m. Monday public advisory.
By this time Wednesday, Lorenzo’s wind intensity is expected to have doubled to 80 mph, or Category 1 hurricane status.
By Thursday Lorenzo is expected to be a strong Category 2 hurricane with winds topping 110 mph.
It is much too early to determine if Lorenzo will pose a threat to any land mass, including the United States.
So far Lorenzo’s projected path has the storm moving west from its location about 250 miles south of the Cape Verde Islands.
With a relatively quick forward-motion speed of 16 mph, Lorenzo is forecast to travel generally west before turning to the northwest midway between Africa and the Caribbean.
While not the official forecast, the so-called spaghetti models from global weather agencies are hypothesizing that Lorenzo will turn north into the Atlantic well east of the Caribbean.
However, it is very early and the model predictions, which can and will likely change as the storm evolves, shouldn’t be viewed as conclusive.
Lorenzo is one of three tropical cyclones in the Atlantic basin, an area that includes the Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico.
After Lorenzo, the next named storm will be Melissa.
Commented