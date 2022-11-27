Those living in the territory know how frustrating it can be to spend considerable time online looking for just the right item, only to find that they will not ship it to your location. Sending it to a stateside friend or family relies on them having the time to get to the post office and stand in line, which, during the holiday season, can be daunting. Mahoney Movements can take the hassle out of ordering and shipping, from small packages to large shipments, and can often get it to you faster than the company or manufacturer would even if they do ship to the Virgin Islands.
Owner Kim Mahoney Todman was born and raised on St. Thomas. She attended Charlotte Amalie High School, but when the school temporarily lost its accreditation, she finished high school in Florida before attending Florida Memorial University, an HBCU, to study education English. She then spent more than 15 years working in customer service.
Being the only member of her family living stateside, she was the “go-to person” for any of her family and friends who couldn’t get shipments sent down to the islands, having their purchases sent directly to her to, in turn, mail to them.
During hurricanes Irma and Maria, her middle child was on the island and it was hard, if not impossible, to get emergency supplies down to her.
“After the storms, there was no way to get things on island because everything was shut down and that really struck a nerve with me,” she said. “I’ve lived through hurricanes, but as mama bear, it hits just a little different. Being away from my family and my daughter, it was just a different experience being on the other side, but I couldn’t quite figure out how to bring about a solution at that point. Last December, something just said to me that I needed to offer an option for shipping. I started the research and the process and it just started flowing.”
Her idea at first was just to offer shipments of smaller items from Walmart or Amazon, gearing toward air freight only. Mahoney Todman’s uncle and broker both urged her to offer even more to fill the need.
Mahoney Movements quickly grew from handling air freight small packages to U.S. Postal Service shipments to sea freight and trailers.
“We’ve been open to just shipping and great customer service. I can’t stress the great customer service enough,” she said. “I think that’s one of the highlights of our business. Our customer service is what you need and what you deserve and what you will get when dealing with us.”
With Mahoney Movements, customers have the package sent to their office in Stockbridge, Ga., and send them the receipts, and Mahoney Movements will take it through the Customs clearance process. All the customer needs to do is pay Customs duty and pick up the package when it arrives on island.
For shipments through the U.S. Postal Service, they will drop off the package and track it so make sure it gets to its final destination and alert the customer when it arrives on island. For larger shipments such as appliances, doors, windows and furniture, Mahoney Movements will clear the items through Customs and arrange for white glove delivery.
“The idea was to make it as simple as possible,” Mahoney Todman said. “You should not be held back because you’re a sea away. Your experience should be no different than me ordering online here in the states.”
Mahoney Movements will also do in-store pickups and returns from any store within a 30-mile radius from their office, including Walmart, Target, Best Buy and outlet stores.
“We go and pick those up and ship as quickly as if they were doing last minute shopping,” Mahoney Todman said. “I tell them to check Amazon. If they can get it to me before 6 p.m. today, then we’ll have it on island tomorrow.”
They also work with a lot of event planners to get exactly what they need within a short period of time. For those moving on or off island, Mahoney Movements can help with personal moves as well.
Mahoney Movements can usually get air freight items on island within 24 to 48 hours, U.S. Postal Service items between two and five business days and sea freight within two and a half weeks.
The holiday season is upon us. To have packages arrive in time for Christmas, Mahoney Movements would need to have a package by Dec. 20 for air freight. For U.S. Postal Service shipments, the deadline is Dec. 16, and for sea freight, Dec. 12.
With Mahoney Movements, there are no surprises.
“Our shipping is inclusive, so when you get your shipping cost, that’s what it is,” said Mahoney Todman. “There are no surprise fees. We don’t calculate ahead of time the duties for foreign made items, but your shipping, your Customs clearance and your freight forwarding is all in one fee. As long as you provide us with or we can get the dimensions of your shipment, then you will know what your costs are for shipping.”
For more information, visit www.mahoneymovenments.com.