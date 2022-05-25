A mangrove restoration learning exchange was hosted by the University of the Virgin Islands Center for Marine and Environmental Studies with individuals from the H. Lavity Stoutt Community College in Tortola, British Virgin Islands.
The exchange is the first of two that will bring researchers and students together in the USVI and the BVI to learn from each other about mangrove restoration techniques. The exchange is funded by the Virgin Islands Community Foundation’s Judith A. Towle Fund.
The exchange, attended by faculty, staff, graduate and undergraduate students, included a tour of UVI’s new, land-based mangrove and coral nurseries, a visit to a newly restored mangrove site at Range Cay, a tour of the university’s Environmental Analysis Lab and a visit to the St. Thomas East End Reserve, a marine protected area and potential future mangrove restoration site.
The exchange was led by UVI assistant professor Kristin Wilson Grimes, UVI watershed and marine specialist Allie Durdall and head of Marine and maritime studies at the Centre for Applied Marine Studies at the HLCC Susan Zaluski. Grimes leads a group dedicated to growing restoration, research, outreach, and education of the territory’s mangroves. The nursery has grown more than 5,000 mangroves for restoration since its establishment in the spring of 2021 on St. Thomas.
“Growing this collaboration and engaging communities across the Caribbean, makes restoration more efficient, effective and fun by sharing our successes and learning through failures,” said Grimes.
In the BVI, Zaluski and students grow mangroves at three nurseries on Jost Van Dyke, Tortola, and Anegada.
“The BVI learning exchange was such a refreshing way to learn about all of the great things they’ve been doing in their nursery and it was a nice opportunity to network and exchange information,” said UVI master’s of marine and environmental science student Kayla Halliday. “I am excited to visit their nursery in person soon.”
During the next phase of the learning exchange, Grimes and her team will visit the HLCC nursery.