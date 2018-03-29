If there is any food that evokes intergenerational and international comfort, it’s meatballs. Not only do meatballs simply taste great, they are also present in nearly every cuisine and enjoyed by children and adults alike. Your mother probably made meatballs, as did her mother, and chances are that you also make your own.
As with many homey and rustic meals, meatballs are an economical means to stretch inexpensive cuts of meat by jumbling the ingredients together with extra fillers, such as breadcrumbs and egg, and plenty of herbs and spices for great flavor.
Smothered Italian Meatballs in Marinara Sauce
Active time: 45 minutes
Total time: 2 hours and 15 minutes
Yield: makes about 24 (1 1/2-inch) meatballs
Meatballs:
1 pound ground beef
1 pound ground pork
2 large eggs, lightly beaten
3 garlic cloves, minced
3/4 cup breadcrumbs or panko breadcrumbs
1 cup (packed) finely grated pecorino Romano cheese, plus extra for garnish
1/4 cup finely chopped Italian parsley, plus extra for garnish
1/4 cup finely chopped yellow onion
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
1/2 teaspoon marjoram
1 tablespoon olive oil for pan-frying
Marinara Sauce:
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 small yellow onion, finely chopped
2 garlic cloves, minced
1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
1 (28-ounce) can crushed Italian plum tomatoes
1 bay leaf
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
Prepare the meatballs:
Combine all the meatball ingredients, except the olive oil, in a large bowl. Using your hands, gently mix until the ingredients are evenly distributed. Shape the meat into 1 1/2-inch balls, without overworking the meat. (Wet your hands with cold water from time to time to prevent sticking.) Place the meatballs on a platter and cover with plastic wrap.
