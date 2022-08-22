RALEIGH, N.C. — The second season of the popular reality show “Indian Matchmaking,” which dropped on Netflix on Aug. 10, showcases young Indian professionals looking for mates from Mumbai to New York, Delhi to Los Angeles, Nasik to... Durham.
Yes, Durham.
Viral Joshi, a 30-year-old pharmaceutical developer who lives and works in Durham, enlisted the services of matchmaker Sima Taparia to find her perfect match. The show tracks Viral’s journey along with several other men and women, with the ultimate goal, of course, being a proposal.
If you’re new to the show, it’s a fascinating binge — and investing in a local person’s journey is a great reason to jump in.
If you’re not ready to watch but you’re curious about Viral, here’s a brief rundown of her time on the show. Spoilers ahead.
We’re introduced to Viral (pronounced “Vee-ral”) in Episode 2, when she talks about her life and accomplishments: she’s smart, beautiful, driven, very successful and debt-free.
Because of her job she travels constantly for work, and she loves it. She owns her own home (which she designed and decorated herself) and she drives a great car.
She’s an only child and she’s devoted to her parents. During one interview, as Viral sat on her massive sofa, we see a cat walk along the back of a cushion.
Viral tells us that she’s looking for a partnership. “I’m not looking for my other half, I’m a complete person... be a boss, date a boss, build an empire,” she says.
When Viral meets Sima, she lays out her requirements for a man: he must be taller than 5’8, age 33-37, Hindu, fluent in Gujarati, successful and self-made, non-smoker, non-partier, intelligent, athletic, likes to read and preferably an only child.
Sima immediately tells her she has too many requirements and she should lower her expectations.
“I don’t think I’m asking for something that I don’t already bring to the table myself,” Viral says. (We cheer!)
Viral’s first match was with a man who is also named Viral. He traveled to North Carolina from New York and the two had their date at a furniture store in Raleigh. He wasn’t super tall, but he was super vegetarian, which our Viral is not. There was tension. It wasn’t a great date.
Viral’s second match was with Jaymin from Connecticut. Jaymin was taller, but she felt he used an older photo in his info, so she felt a little thrown when meeting him. They raced go-karts at Rush Hour Karting (in Garner) and she liked him better than the first match, but he wasn’t the one.
In a later episode, Sima offers up Aashay, a doctor who lives in New York. This is more like it.
Aashay traveled to Durham to meet Viral’s parents and then they went on a rock-climbing date.
Aashay is tall, successful, handsome, Gujarati, athletic and easygoing. He has a tattoo, which Viral loves. There is an instant connection.
Viral later travels to New York to visit Aashay, and even though he’s late for their date (New York traffic, what are you gonna do?!), she forgives him and seems even more smitten.
On their New York date, Aashay tells Viral that she’s everything he’s looking for, and they admit to “liking” each other. It’s very sweet.
They stand on the High Line, with the city skyline behind them, and hug and kiss. Later we see them walking down the street under an umbrella, holding hands.
“This is everything I’ve been looking for, 10 out of 10, hit the nail on the head of the coffin,” Viral tells the camera. “I’m like giddy on the inside. This is the best guy I’ve ever dated. Easily.”
And that’s it.
Are Viral and Aashay still together?
Who knows!
There are some sites out there (good work, Bustle) studiously combing through the Instagram posts of both Viral and Aashay, looking for clues to their relationship — but they’re both being very discreet so far.
There is, after all, a Season 3 of “Indian Matchmaking” to consider.
The first two seasons of “Indian Matchmaking” are available to stream on Netflix.