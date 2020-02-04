FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A new records vault related to the Jeffrey Epstein case has been opened.
Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg on Thursday announced an online portal filled with documents, videos and audio files concerning the 2006-2008 prosecution of the infamous sex offender.
All of these records have been previously released in response to public records requests.
But Aronberg’s office has been besieged by demands for Epstein-related materials since his death in a New York City federal jail last August.
For anyone who wants to explore the case that has drawn immense criticism as a “sweetheart deal,” visit sa15.org/stateattorney/NewsRoom/indexPR.htm.
Aronberg also released a statement making two things clear:
• First, he said he had nothing to do with the investigation that resulted in Epstein pleading guilty 12 years ago to prostitution charges instead of federal crimes.
• Second, Aronberg said he has no access to one particular file that is sought by special prosecutors appointed last year by Gov. Ron DeSantis. “I have never seen or had access to the Epstein Grand Jury transcripts, as the State Attorney’s office has never possessed them,” Aronberg wrote.
In 2006, that grand jury indicted Epstein on a single felony prostitution count, despite a police investigation that found evidence the disgraced financier molested several minor girls at his Palm Beach estate.
Ultimately, Epstein reached an agreement with federal prosecutors, when he was given immunity from charges concerning attacks on dozens of minor girls, some as young as 14.
That led Epstein to plead guilty in 2008 to two state prostitution charges; he agreed to an 18-month jail sentence, registered as a sex offender, and promised to reach financial settlements with dozens of victims. He was released after serving 13 months.
The criminal investigation ordered by the governor last year is supposed to explore “irregularities,” with how Epstein was treated back then.
Aronberg on Thursday pointed out that it all happened five years before he took office.
It was under the administration of State Attorney Barry Krischer, who has said federal authorities led the way.
“The Jeffrey Epstein case occurred several years and multiple State Attorney administrations before I became Palm Beach County State Attorney in 2013,” Aronberg wrote.
On Jan. 7, Chief Circuit Judge Krista Marx denied a request from special prosecutors not connected with Aronberg who want to see those grand jury tapes.
The judge pointed to well-established Florida law that the closed-door grand jury proceedings can be unsealed only as a “last resort,” and when it is clear that doing so will lead to a discovery of wrongdoing.
Marx told investigators they first need to try other ways of getting the grand jury information, such as asking some of Epstein’s victims if they were asked to testify.
In the past six months, numerous women who say they were victims have filed lawsuits against Epstein’s half-billion-dollar estate, which includes his residence on Little Saint James island off St. Thomas.
Aronberg wishes them well.
“As lawsuits and investigations continue to move forward, I hope that Epstein’s victims are able to achieve justice and closure they deserve,” he wrote.
