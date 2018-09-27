Rihanna — aka Robyn Fenty — has a fancy new title courtesy of her home island of Barbados: Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary.
Announced Thursday, the new distinction means she now has official power to promote education, tourism and investment in the 21-mile-long country.
Rihanna has been a cultural ambassador since 2008 and told Barbados Today that she’s looking forward to working with the prime minister and other officials to “reimagine Barbados.”
“Rihanna has a deep love for this country and this is reflected in her philanthropy, especially in the areas of health and education,” Prime Minister Mia Mottley told Barbados Today. “She also shows her patriotism in the way she gives back to this country and continues to treasure the island as her home.”
The singer’s love of home was evident in this Condé Nast Traveller interview.
“I have the best memories of spending long days at the beach with my two younger brothers,” she said. “I knew I had to leave to further my career — but it will always be home.”
