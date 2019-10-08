Royal Caribbean International has announced that the exclusive Coco Beach Club at its Perfect Day at CocoCay private island destination in the Bahamas will open on Jan. 31.
The unofficial Royal Caribbean Blog also reported last week that the cruise line has opened bookings for access to the Coco Beach Club as well as cabana reservations via the Cruise Planner site.
Originally scheduled to debut in December, the exclusive area will feature a slew of highlights, including an oceanfront infinity pool with in-water loungers and the first and only floating cabanas in the Bahamas.
A day pass includes access to a private beach, the clubhouse, the infinity pool, beach chairs and towels and complimentary dining at the Coco Beach Club restaurant.
However, exact prices vary based on the sailing, the Royal Caribbean Blog points out.
The floating cabanas will resemble the famous over-water bungalows of Bora Bora and will feature a handful of amenities, including overwater hammocks, freshwater showers and private slides.
Perfect Day at CocoCay opened to guests earlier this year, introducing a plethora of one-of-a-kind attractions, including the tallest water slide in North America, the highest vantage point in the Bahamas and the biggest wave pool in the Caribbean.
———
(TravelPulse is a leading travel authority on the web, providing consumer travel news and insider tips and advice for an ever-changing travel world. Read more stories at travelpulse.com
Commented