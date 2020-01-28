Junior Miss contestant No. 1 for the upcoming USVI Division of Festivals pageant is K’Yanla Westerman. Her name was incorrect in a photo caption on Page 8 of Monday’s Daily News.
Capt. Kevin Blaney of V.I. Marine Towing & Salvage rescued the passengers of a downed seaplane in the waters off St. Thomas on Thursday. Playland Marine, with Capt. Benjy Schwartz, towed the plane. A story on Page 3 of Friday’s Daily News attributed the rescues to the wrong company based on information from the U.S. Coast Guard.
