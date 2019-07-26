WASHINGTON — The photo archive of Ebony and Jet magazines chronicling African American history is set to head to the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture and other cultural institutions.
The Ford Foundation, the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation and the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation are buying the archive for $30 million as part of an auction to pay off secured creditors of Johnson Publishing Company.
“We felt it was imperative to preserve these images, to give them the exposure they deserve and make them readily available to the public,” said the Ford Foundation’s president, Darren Walker. A judge in Chicago tentatively approved the deal Thursday.
The foundations plan to donate the more than 4 million prints and negatives — considered one of the most significant collections of photographs cataloguing African American life — to the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture, the Getty Research Institute and other institutions.
“There is no greater repository of the history of the modern African-American experience than this archive,” said James Cuno, president of The J. Paul Getty Trust. “Saving it and making it available to the public is a great honor and a grave responsibility.”
Bankruptcy woes
Johnson Publishing filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection in April. The former magazine publisher sold its Ebony and Jet magazines three years ago. The Chicago-based company has tried since 2015 to sell its photo archive. It was once appraised at $46 million.
The auction recovers money owed secured creditors filmmaker George Lucas and Mellody Hobson, whose Capital V Holdings loaned $12 million to Johnson Publishing.
The collection of 4 million images chronicles the civil rights movement and the lives of prominent figures such as Billie Holiday, Muhammad Ali and Coretta Scott King at her husband’s funeral. It was Jet in 1955 that published a photograph of the open coffin of Emmett Till. The photo showed the effects of the fatal beating the 14-year-old Chicago boy suffered at the hands of white men in Mississippi for allegedly whistling at a white woman.
The acquisition will preserve the archive “for the benefit of scholars, the public and future generations forever,” said the MacArthur Foundation’s president, Julia Stasch.
The foundations plan to transfer the archive to the Smithsonian and Getty Research Institute pending final disposition.
“Ebony and Jet magazine helped shape our nation’s history, allowing Americans of all colors to see the full panorama of the African American experience,” said Lonnie Bunch, the Smithsonian Institution’s leader and founding director of the African American history museum.
“Together, our organizations will ensure these images, stories and the history of these publications are well-preserved and available to the public and future generations.”
Richelle Kalnit, senior vice president at Hilco Streambank, an intellectual property advisory firm, called the collection, which also includes thousands of hours of video and music, “quite unmatched.”
“There’s no other source to be able to chronicle what this community has achieved since the civil rights movement, starting with that historic movement and the accomplishments all the way through to President Obama,” said Kalnit. “Nobody did this in the 1940s, nobody did this in the civil rights movement other than the Johnson Publishing Company.”
‘Something worth saving’
While some of the best known images in the collection capture key moments in African-American history, the collection’s archivist Vickie Wilson said her personal favorites are the quirky ones.
Wilson, who’s worked for Johnson publishing for more than 20 years, is particularly fond of the shots of Ray Charles playing dominoes, Eartha Kitt working in her garden and a photo of Muhammad Ali sitting in his car with a full-size record player.
The photos not only captured history, but also helped change it, according to Samir Husni, a magazine industry analyst and journalism professor at the University of Mississippi.
“When they published the image of Emmett Till in the magazine that was the beginning of the national civil rights movement,” Husni said.
A series of blows
The auction was the latest in a series of blows to rock Ebony and its staff. Soon after Johnson Publishing founder John H. Johnson died in 2005, things at the magazine started changing for the worse, according to Lynn Norment, a 30-year veteran of Ebony.
“I do think that people were brought in who didn’t understand or didn’t care about identifying with the core Ebony audience,” Norment said. “The people who were running the magazine, they didn’t read Ebony, they didn’t grow up with it.”
Johnson Publishing sold the magazine in 2016 to a private equity firm called Clear View Group.
Michael Gibson, co-founder and chairman of CVG, declined to comment on the auction but reiterated Ebony’s commitment to “showcasing the best and brightest of Black life,” in a statement to USA Today.
“That commitment has been cornerstone to how the business has evolved over nearly 75 years. What has changed is the climate and culture of the media industry. In this tumultuous era, the Ebony brand continues its drive to be a recognized leader across various media channels,” Gibson wrote. “Though print operations are currently on hiatus, Ebony.com continues to thrive and our focus on delivering quality content in digital format.”
Under its new ownership, Ebony has struggled to pay freelancers and staff writers, leading to at least one lawsuit. With mismanagement plaguing Ebony and other outlets beginning to cover black issues, Husni said its unlikely the magazine will survive.
“I really doubt that we’re going to see a resurgence of Ebony,” Husni said. “There’s nothing wrong with dying, even people die.”
Norment said she’s not sure there’s another outlet that could fill the void Ebony would leave behind.
“My heart and soul, my life, has been with the black press for so long that it hurts me,” she said. “At this point I just don’t know if there’s a successor.”
— USA Today contributed to this report.
