As the first two cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the territory, St. John’s businesses have scrambled to rework their operations in order to promote social distancing and to keep staff and patrons safe and healthy.
A tour of the island Wednesday seemed to reveal that residents and visitors alike are heeding warnings to self isolate and practice social distancing. Bars, restaurants, and beaches that would typically be packed midday in March were, for the most part, eerily quiet.
Here is how various St. John businesses, schools and organizations are working to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
Schools
Julius E. Sprauve School: Closed as of Wednesday for at least three weeks. Teachers are receiving training for online learning programs.
Gifft Hill School: Closed as of Monday. Distance learning should be in place by the end of the week and will begin in earnest March 30 after the school’s spring break.
St. John Christian Academy: Closed as of Wednesday for three weeks. Students receive lesson plans daily to work on.
St. John School of the Arts: Closed through at least March 30.
Government agencies
Bureau of Motor Vehicles: No more than six people allowed inside at a time; online vehicle registration will be available for all customers.
Ubaldina F. Simmons Post Office: Only two customers permitted in the retail lobby at one time.
Bars & restaurants
1864 The Restaurant: Carry out only.
Aqua Bistro: Carry out only.
Banana Deck: Closed.
Beach Bar: No live music, no more than 50 patrons will be allowed.
Cafe Roma: Offering curbside pickup.
Cruz Bay Landing: Open; the entire menu is available to go.
The Danforth: Open, will limit patrons to 50.
Dog House Pub: Closed.
Extra Virgin Bistro: Carry out only.
Lime Inn: Closed.
Lime Out: Closed.
Little Olive: Open, serving dinners to go.
Lovango Rum Bar & Distillery: Grand opening this weekend postponed; serving free lunch to schoolchildren today from noon to 2 p.m.
Maho Crossroads: Open, served free lunch to schoolchildren Wednesday.
Miss Lucy’s: Open, will limit patrons to 50.
Oasis: Carry out only.
Pizzabar in Paradise: Closed.
Rhumb Lines: Open, carry out strongly encouraged.
Sam & Jack’s Deli: open, customers are encouraged to call in orders ahead of time and use Venmo for payment.
Skinny Legs: Closed for two weeks.
The Terrace: Carry out only.
Virgin Islands National Park
Friends of V.I. National Park events and seminars: Cancelled through April.
Friends of VINP retail stores: Closed.
Earth Day celebration: Cancelled.
Cruz Bay Visitor Center: Closed until further notice.
V.I. National Park guided hikes and programs: Cancelled.
Beaches and trails: Open.
Trunk Bay: Free to enter.
Trunk Bay restaurant: Closed.
Other businesses/events
Adult Quadrille classes: Scheduled to begin March 20 at Julius E. Sprauve School, the classes are postponed.
St. John Historical Society fundraiser: Scheduled for April 4, the event is postponed to Nov. 21.
Grande Bay Resort: Fractional ownership to close March 21 to April 18; hotel to stay open.
St. John Spice: Closed for two weeks as of today.
St. John Catering: Offering meals ready to reheat in disposable containers at their Coral Bay and Gifft Hill locations.
Canines, Cats, & Critters: Appointments strongly encouraged; when arriving for an appointment, call or knock on the door to let staff know you are there and wait in your vehicle until you are called in.
Bajo El Sol Gallery & Art Bar: Open by appointment only.
Love City Pan Dragons: Practices cancelled this weekend; will evaluate subsequent practices as the situation evolves.
Starfish Market: Open regular hours but food sampling programs are suspended; shopping carts, baskets and cooler cases are being sanitized regularly; four hand sanitizing stations are available in the store for customer use.
