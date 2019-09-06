Sitting in her home’s lounger, Virginia Mosvold, 84, is lowered from a truck by volunteers after being rescued from her flooded home on Ol’ Freetown Farm before being taken to the hospital on the outskirts of Freeport, Grand Bahama, on Wednesday.
Trees left bare by Hurricane Dorian dot the devastated landscape in Marsh Harbour on Thursday. The storm’s devastation has come into sharper focus as people emerged from shelters to check on their homes.
Aliana Alexis, of Haiti, stands on the concrete slab of what is left of her home after destruction from Hurricane Dorian in an area called “The Mudd” in Marsh Harbour on Great Abaco Island, Bahamas, on Thursday.
A child walks past clothes laid out to dry on a field in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian in the Arden Forest neighborhood of Freeport, Bahamas, Wednesday.
Photo by ASSOCIATED PRESS
Photo by ASSOCIATED PRESS
Photo by ASSOCIATED PRESS
A car lies among debris from homes flattened by Hurricane Dorian in “The Mudd” area of Marsh Harbour.
Photo by MIAMI HERALD
Photo by MIAMI HERALD
People search for salvageable items in Marsh Harbour.
