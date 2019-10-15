Meteorologists were tracking a pantheon of storm systems in the Atlantic on Monday.
Tropical Storm Melissa was downgraded in status Monday and another system off Africa’s west coast is showing very likely odds of developing, the National Hurricane Center said in its 8 p.m. update.
First, Tropical Storm Melissa was classified as a extratropical cyclone after cool air began circulating around the northern core Monday, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Melissa had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph as its eastward journey toward the mid-Atlantic and cooler waters continued.
However, meteorologists predict Melissa will slow into a post-tropical storm by today, and dissipate shortly after that, the center said.
Melissa has already lost definition of its center due to the interaction of a front — strengthening the hurricane center’s confidence.
The extratropical storm has gale-force winds extending outward up to 105 miles from its center.
Tropical Depression 15
Second, a large pressure system off the west coast of Africa developed into Tropical Depression Fifteen, with top sustained winds of 35 mph, forming Monday about 320 miles southeast of the Cabo Verde Islands.
It was moving to the northwest at 8 mph and was expected to spread heavy rains over the islands on Monday night or today.
Meteorologists gave the system a 90 percent chance of developing further over the next two to five days as it heads west-northwestward to northwestward, near or northeast of the Cabo Verde Islands.
However, strong upper-level winds should prevent it from becoming stronger by midweek, according to the National Hurricane Center, with rapid weakening expected to begin Wednesday.
Low-pressure system
Another broad area of low pressure over the southwestern Caribbean Sea is heading toward Honduras, southern Belize and northern Guatemala, the center said.
The system has a 20 percent chance of developing over the next five days.
The last system being tracked is a tropical wave over the central tropical Atlantic. Upper-level winds are not favorable for the system to develop, giving the wave only a 20 percent chance of developing over the next two to five days.
