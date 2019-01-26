• The live television Broadway adaptation trend continues. Fox presents a live production of “Rent” (9 p.m. Sunday, TV-14), starring Kiersey Clemons, Brandon Victor Dixon, Jordan Fisher, Vanessa Hudgens, Brennin Hunt, Mario, Tinashe and Valentina.
It’s curious that Fox airs “Rent” on the football-deprived Sunday between the NFL championship playoffs and the Super Bowl. In the great high school of life, it’s a little like letting the musical theater crowd take over while the jocks (and their fans) wait for the big game.
On the other hand, if television teaches us anything, it’s that athletes and the musical crowd aren’t always mutually exclusive. At least that was the lesson of NBC’s “Rise,” the serious (or seriously pretentious) drama about musicals that had a star athlete leave the locker room to appear in his high school’s production of “Spring Awakening.” Before that on “Glee,” Cory Monteith played football star Finn, who was prone to bursting into song. And Zac Efron’s character Troy, in “High School Musical,” was the captain of the basketball team.
With storylines about AIDS, poverty and the bohemian dream of life as art, “Rent” is a departure from the run of TV musical adaptations that have tended toward the safe. Unless of course you find “The Sound of Music,” “Grease” or “Peter Pan” too hot to handle.
“Rent” does fit in with one theme of these adapted productions. It’s a remake of a show from one era looking back at another. “Grease” wasn’t so much about the 1950s as it was 1970s nostalgia for that decade. Similarly, both “Dirty Dancing” and “Hairspray” offered a late-1980s take on the early 1960s.
An adaptation of Puccini’s “La Boheme” set in 1989 New York City, “Rent” is very much a product of the mid-1990s, a time when the squatter boho fantasy imagined in the musical was fast vanishing, the victim of rising rents and efforts to make the city safer, if not sanitized.
Is “Rent” accessible or relevant to 2019 viewers? While created decades before the era of social media, the script is crammed with meme-worthy quotes and mottos. It’s themes of “no day but today” and “forget regret, or life is yours to miss” just might show up on your newsfeed come Monday.
• Amanda Seales, a recurring figure on HBO’s “Insecure,” gets her own stand-up special, “Amanda Seales: I Be Knowin’” (11 p.m. Saturday, HBO, TV-MA), taped at the Edison Ballroom in New York City last November.
HBO doesn’t only provide comedy venues for its series stars, it also offers inspiration for other networks. ID recently spent hours on the life of Robert Durst, subject of the 2015 HBO true-crime series “The Jinx.” This weekend, Reelz expands upon the Slender Man urban legend explored in the 2017 HBO documentary “Beware the Slenderman.”
“Slender Man Stabbing: The Untold Story” (9 p.m. Saturday) examines the case of Morgan Geyser, a 12-year-old Wisconsin girl who conspired with a friend to murder a classmate to appease or impress a fictional bogeyman known as the Slender Man, popularized through viral videos and web postings.
The two-hour special invites viewers to ponder the justice of trying a young, impressionable and disturbed youth as an adult for a violent crime based on popular delusion.
Saturday’s highlights
• NBC broadcasts the 2019 NHL All-Star Game (9 p.m.), live from the SAP Center in San Jose, California.
• Welterweight champion Keith Thurman faces off against Josesito Lopez in a Premier Boxing Champions match (9 p.m., Fox), live from Brooklyn.
• The Boston Celtics host the Golden State Warriors in NBA action (9:30 p.m., ABC).
• A daughter’s disappearance compounds concern after her mother is found murdered in the 2019 shocker “Love You to Death” (9 p.m., Lifetime).
• Back home to celebrate the retirement of his high school coach, an NFL star rekindles a relationship with a teen flame in the 2019 romance “Snowcoming” (9 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).
• Scottish actor James McAvoy (“Glass”) hosts “Saturday Night Live” (12:30 a.m., NBC, TV-14), featuring musical guest Meek Mill.
Sunday’s highlights
• Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (8 p.m., CBS): public access to millions of photos from private satellites; a profile of Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz; a couple whose system won them millions from state lotteries.
• Nia visits her family on “Supergirl” (9 p.m., CW, TV-14).
• Megan Mullally hosts the 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (9 p.m., TBS, TNT, TV-14) from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. Honoring acting performances from both television and film, the SAG awards are seen as an early indication of Oscar trends.
• “The Circus: Inside the Wildest Political Show on Earth” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-14) begins its fourth season.
• The tale of a time-traveling Scottish nurse, “Outlander” (9 p.m., Starz, TV-MA) concludes its fourth season.
• Macy’s news sparks mixed reactions on “Charmed” (10 p.m., CW, TV-14).
• A figure from the local church may be a missing link on “True Detective” (10 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).
• Netscape strives to remain relevant on “Valley of the Boom” (10 p.m., National Geographic, TV-14).
• Under lockdown, suspicions abound on “Counterpart” (10 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).
• Gruesome collateral damage in Syria triggers a Russian response on “Madam Secretary” (11 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
• Pete leaves his comfort zone on “Crashing” (11:10 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).
• A screenwriter researching Wall Street shadows the gang on “Black Monday” (11 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).
• Darby acts out on “High Maintenance” (11:40 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).
Cult choice
It’s a Swayze shade of winter on Sundance, featuring back-to-back helpings of “Roadhouse” (7:45 p.m. Sunday) and “Ghost” (10:15 p.m. Sunday).
Saturday series
“NBA Countdown” (9 p.m., ABC) ... A serial killer targets young women on “FBI” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... Two helpings of “48 Hours” (10 p.m. and 10 p.m., CBS).
Sunday series
Stuck inside on “Big Brother: Celebrity Edition” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Dwayne Johnson presents “The Titan Games” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) ... Be kind, rewind on “America’s Funniest Home Videos” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Terrorists plot on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (10 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... Obstacles can happen on “American Ninja Warrior” (10 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... Two helpings of “Shark Tank” (10 p.m. and 10 p.m., r, ABC, TV-PG).
