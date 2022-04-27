Can a film be powerful and repulsive at the same time? The 2021 drama “The Survivor” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-MA) is based on the true story of Harry Haft (Ben Foster), a haunted man who left Auschwitz alive after making a deal with the devil.
The film bounces back and forth between Haft’s brief romance with Leah (Dar Zuzovsky), his gruesome internment in labor camps and his postwar life in Brooklyn. While in the camps, Haft was recruited by an SS officer, who trained him to box for the entertainment of other officers. Once defeated in the ring, Haft’s opponents were dispatched with a bullet on the spot, reinforcing Haft’s knowledge that he was fighting for his very life.
Once in New York, Haft seeks to return to the ring, not necessarily for glory, but to get his name in the papers so that Leah, long missing, might know that he’s still alive. He has no knowledge of her fate, but he senses that she, too, has endured.
Directed by Barry Levinson, the film dares to explore the moral compromises made to survive the ultimate horror. As Haft explains to a curious reporter, he knew a man who lost his cap while in the camps, an offense punishable by death. So, he picked up another man’s cap, certain that that man would face the firing squad. In peacetime civilian life, such actions might leave lifelong emotional scars, but in the camps, Haft explains, those decisions were faced every day.
“Survivor” may have been more powerful if the grim realities of Auschwitz had emerged only in such anecdotes shared by a haunted man in late-1940s Coney Island. Instead, we are returned repeatedly to the crude and quickly assembled boxing rings set up between crematoriums, photographed in rich black and white. It’s all too much and not a little self-conscious — as if we’re watching “Raging Bull” taking place inside “Schindler’s List.”
Look for Danny DeVito and John Leguizamo as a boxing manager and a coach, respectively, trying to make the most of a palooka who has already been to hell and back.
Disney+ launches “Sketchbook,” a series about drawing and creativity featuring Disney studio artists discussing their lives, inspirations and process. Each brief segment shows a different artist drawing and talking about different Disney characters from decades of animated musicals and features, what drew (so to speak) them to that character and how viewers at home can sketch them, too.
This isn’t “Painting With John” — this is commercial work. Sure, it’s a bit of a plug for the Disney brand, but it’s also old-school, consisting largely of a single artist with paper and pencil. It’s clearly meant to instruct budding young talents, and to show them they can find inspiration anywhere, even if it’s from an old videotape of “The Emperor’s New Groove.”
