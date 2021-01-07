• Arguably the most resilient actor in television history, Ted Danson returns in a new sitcom with “Mr. Mayor” (9 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).
Few performers have toggled from drama to comedy so effortlessly. Danson has appeared in comedy hits, including CBS’s “Becker” and HBO’s “Bored to Death.” He starred in the CBS procedurals “CSI” and “CSI: Cyber” and appeared in two superior FX dramas: “Damages” and “Fargo.” He played himself on “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and bluffed his way through countless alternative afterlives in “The Good Place.”
In “Mr. Mayor,” Danson stars as brash retired billboard millionaire Neil Bremer, who stands out in a crowded field and becomes mayor of Los Angeles. Is he an intuitive “outsider,” or merely a fool? A satire of corporate attitudes and the drudgery of governance in a Hollywood-adjacent neighborhood, “Mr. Mayor” plays to all of writer/producer Tina Fey’s strengths.
It also features several generational archetypes. Bremer is the pampered and privileged boomer. Vella Lovell (“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”) plays Mikaela, his chief of staff, a woman who sees public service as a chance to expand her Instagram following. Kyla Kenedy is Orly, the mayor’s teenage daughter, who plays the revolutionary from the confines of her prep school.
Academy Award-winning actress Holly Hunter (“The Piano”) should emerge as the star here, but her character, Arpi, is saddled with too many quirks. A shrill, backpack-wearing permanent malcontent activist, she wants to be a thorn in the mayor’s side, but he proves cagey enough to invite her inside his tent.
“Mayor” borrows from many familiar series. Bremer is not dissimilar to Jack Donaghy from Tina Fey’s “30 Rock,” but without his savage edge. A network comedy, it has none of the audacious, scabrous, mean-spirited, full-throated profanity of “Veep.” And it lacks the heart of “Parks & Recreation.” There is simply no one here to root for. And unlike “30 Rock,” there is no Liz Lemon to serve as the voice of reason, the den mother to corral all of the loony cartoon characters. Endowed with a superabundance of talent, “Mr. Mayor” is simply a mess.
• Michael Chiklis (“The Shield”) stars in “Coyote,” streaming on CBS All Access, as a retired border agent blackmailed into helping Mexican drug dealers. While the story progresses at a slow burn, more akin to “Breaking Bad” than the standard CBS procedural, it still features the extreme violence and ever-present gunplay seen on virtually every drama on that network.
• After a brief theatrical release, the 2020 drama “Pieces of a Woman” debuts on Netflix. Vanessa Kirby, Ellen Burstyn and Shia LaBeouf star in this harrowing tale of a New Age home birth gone bad.
• Without hesitation, a filmmaker that modern viewers should (re)discover is “Ernst Lubitsch,” the German-American director of “The Smiling Lieutenant” (9 p.m., TCM, TV-G), “Trouble in Paradise” (11 p.m., TV-G) and “Design for Living” (12:30 a.m., TV-G).
Tonight’s other highlights
• “Hell’s Kitchen” (9 p.m., Fox, TV-14) returns for a 19th season.
• An Amber Alert on “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” (10 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
• A crowded social calendar on “Call Me Kat” (10 p.m., Fox, TV-14).
• Adapted from a U.K. game show, “The Chase” (10 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) pits challengers against well-known quiz show “stars.”
• Home improvements on “Last Man Standing” (10:30 p.m., Fox, TV-PG).
• A chance to go home on “Star Trek: Discovery” (11 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).
Cult choice
A scary clown appears in the 2017 shocker “It” (9 p.m., HBO2) and returns 27 years later in “It: Chapter 2” (11:15), from 2019.
Series notes
College orientation on “Young Sheldon” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Ryan Seacrest hosts “iHeartRadio Music Festival Night 2” (9 p.m., CW, r, TV-14) ... Bad news rattles Gina on “B Positive” (9:30 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).
Jill needs pampering on “Mom” (9p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... The gang meets Shannon on “The Unicorn” (10:30 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... “Dateline” (11 p.m., NBC) ... “The Hustler” (11 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).
Late night
Sarah Silverman appears on “Conan” (Midnight, TBS, r) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes Ricky Gervais, Daisy Edgar-Jones and the Avett Brothers on “The Tonight Show” (12:35 a.m., NBC) ... Tessa Thompson, Paul Bettany and Steve Earle appear on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (12:35 a.m., ABC).
Michael Sheen and Jo Ellen Pellman appear on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” (1:35 a.m., CBS).