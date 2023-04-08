Holiday treats are in short supply this weekend. But CBS has one in its Easter basket, “A Grammy Salute to the Beach Boys” (8 p.m. Sunday). Surviving Beach Boys Brian Wilson, Mike Love, Al Jardine, David Marks and Bruce Johnston will be on hand to hear some of their greatest hits performed and reinterpreted by a raft of contemporary artists.
There’s at least a double album’s worth of performances here, including “Sloop John B” by Beck; “Good Vibrations” performed by Beck and Jim James; “In My Room” (Brandi Carlile); “God Only Knows” (Brandi Carlile & John Legend); “The Warmth of the Sun” (Norah Jones); “Help Me Rhonda” (Little Big Town); “California Girls” (Weezer) and many more.
In addition to creating a canon of catchy, memorable songs and innovative arrangements, the Beach Boys remain one of the great paradoxes of 20th-century pop culture. Packaged as surfers and golden-haired boys-next-door personifying the Southern California dream, the Wilson boys were physically and psychologically abused by their father, manager and musical inspiration, Murray. Perhaps their music remains resonant because so many of their most popular tunes (“In My Room,” “Caroline, No”, “The Warmth of the Sun”, “I Just Wasn’t Made for These Times,”) depart from their “Fun, Fun, Fun” mandate to reflect melancholy, reflection and misgivings.
But not all their songs were bummers. “Be True to Your School” can seem like an ancient relic today, or something to be performed in “High School Musical.” “All Summer Long” is about as escapist as they come. “Remember when you spilled Coke all over your blouse?”
The Beach Boys have been around long enough to have grown nostalgic about their own image, even in the midst of their fame. A year after Jimi Hendrix sang the lyrics “You’ll never hear surf music again,” the Beach Boys’ 1968 single “Do It Again” yearns for the simpler days of surfer girls and sunny beaches. The 1971 song “Disney Girls,” from the album “Surf’s Up,” shows a band already looking back at a lost American Eden.
In addition to the performers, celebrities on hand include Drew Carey, Tom Hanks, Jimmy Jam, Elton John, Harvey Mason Jr., Bruce Springsteen and John Stamos. Springsteen appeared, among others, in a recent PBS “American Masters” documentary about Brian Wilson, “Long Promised Road.” In it, he described Wilson and the Beach Boys as masters of creating atmosphere. The second you heard one note of their songs, he reflected, you had entered their imaginary world.
- MGM+, the streaming platform formerly known as Epix, streams and broadcasts the 2023 Henson Company fantasy “The Portable Door” (7 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Saturday).
Based on a young-adult fantasy novel by Tom Holt, “Door” concerns a young man, Paul Carpenter (Patrick Gibson), who goes to work for a secretive firm shot through with “Harry Potter”-like magic and pneumatic-tube steampunkery. Its digitally enhanced whimsy offers a pointed if breezy satire of today’s social media “influencer” culture. Look for Sam Neill and Christoph Waltz as middle managers in this magic kingdom.
• Viaplay, the streaming service dedicated to Scandinavian content, presents “Cell 8,” a six-part dramatic series exploring controversial death row cases from Ohio to Stockholm.
• Now streaming on Netflix, the stylish period drama “Transatlantic” follows a team of operatives smuggling artists, intellectuals and controversial figures out of Nazi-occupied France. Shot on location in and around Marseilles, France.
• Weir’s ex-wife is dragged back into his wilderness of mirrors in the fourth episode of “Rabbit Hole,” streaming on Paramount+.
Saturday’s highlights
• Los Angeles hosts Austin in MLS soccer (8 p.m., Fox).
• The Boston Bruins host the New Jersey Devils in NHL action (8 p.m., ABC).
• Third-round play at the Masters Tournament (8 p.m., CBSSN) in Augusta, Georgia.
• A distinctive Cape Cod house takes center stage as “Houses With History” (8 p.m., HGTV) returns for a second season.
• A search to save a friend inspires a journey in the 2020 animated sequel “Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe” (8 p.m., Disney, TV-G).
• A baker and reality TV star finds her life unraveling in the 2023 shocker “Pride: A Seven Deadly Sins Story” (8 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14). I’m eagerly awaiting sloth.
• A woman goes undercover in a bridal party to save the wedding of the mayor’s daughter from disruption in the 2023 romance “The Professional Bridesmaid” (8 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).
• Molly Shannon hosts “Saturday Night Live” (11:30 p.m., NBC, TV-14), featuring musical guest the Jonas Brothers.
Sunday’s highlights
• Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (7 p.m., CBS): The James Webb Space telescope; Saudi Arabia’s use of sports to launder its image; rebuilding Notre Dame Cathedral.
• NASCAR action (7 p.m., Fox).
• Ryan Seacrest hosts “American Idol” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).
• Some doubt Nurse Crane’s competence on “Call the Midwife” (8 p.m., PBS, TV-14, check local listings).
• “Raven’s Home” (8 p.m., Disney, TV-G) enters its sixth season.
• Undercover lifeguards on “Magnum P.I.” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG).
• Amid downsizing rumors, the staff turn to their union representative on “Lucky Hank” (9 p.m., AMC, TV-14).
• Georgiana becomes unglued on “Sanditon” on “Masterpiece” (9 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings).
• The resentful young Roys may still scuttle Dad’s merger on “Succession” (9 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).
• Plane crash survivors look back decades later on “Yellowjackets” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).
• Philby blacks out on “A Spy Among Friends” (9 p.m., MGM+, TV-MA).
• A photographer develops an interesting theory on “The Blacklist” (10 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
• A social event offers perfect cover on “The Company You Keep” (10 p.m., ABC, TV-14).
• The king’s sudden illness casts a shadow on Marie and Louis on “Marie-Antoinette” (10 p.m., PBS, TV-MA, check local listings).
Cult choice
The wayward son (Russell Brand) of the Easter Bunny runs away to Los Angeles in the 2011 animated holiday comedy “Hop” (7 p.m. Saturday, Nickelodeon).
Saturday Series
A retired cop and whistleblower is silenced by a suspicious suicide on “East New York” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... “The Wall” (8 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) ... Two repeat hours of “48 Hours” (9 p.m. and 10 p.m., CBS) ... “Weakest Link” (9 p.m., NBC, r. TV-PG) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (10 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).
Sunday series
“Dateline” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... Safe house architects find their security compromised on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (10 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).