Produced by Bryan Cranston, “The Dangerous Book for Boys” begins streaming today on Amazon Prime. A best seller when published in 2006, “Dangerous” offered boys “from 8 to 80” a how-to guide to adventure and manly know-how, from instructions for treehouse-building to a lexicon of phrases that “every boy should know.” As such, the guide was a 21st-century spin on the Boy Scout Manual, with some dashes of classic adventure stories thrown in.
Nonfiction encyclopedic books are not easily adapted for television. “Dangerous” was originally a project for Disney and then NBC, before arriving at Amazon.
This “Dangerous” does not so much adapt the book as incorporate it into a family melodrama. The action begins shortly after the death of Patrick McKenna (Chris Diamantopoulos). A lifelong tinkerer and inventor, he leaves his wife, Beth (Erinn Hayes), to raise their three sons. Look for Swoosie Kurtz as Patrick’s hippie mother. Diamantopoulos also plays Terry, Patrick’s identical twin and polar opposite.
The “Dangerous Book for Boys” itself shows up halfway into a belabored pilot, offering fodder for the imagination of Patrick’s three sons, too often found with their eyes glued to their digital devices. Wyatt (Gabriel Bateman) loses himself in a chapter of the book about Apollo 11’s mission to the moon, with dear old dad guest-starring as a member of mission control.
You can tell the makers of “Dangerous” have a fond spot in their hearts for the Walter Mitty-like reveries of adolescent males. They just haven’t done an adequate job of conjuring them. Instead, the story adds minor wrinkles about Mom, Grandma and not-so-slightly creepy Uncle Terry. It’s basically “The Dangerous Book for Boys” adapted for Mom. And that’s proof that some stories are best left to the imagination.
• Netflix begins streaming the second season of its adaptation of “A Series of Unfortunate Events,” starring Neil Patrick Harris.
• “New Wave: Dare to Be Different” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-14) recalls the story of WLIR, a low-wattage FM radio station in Long Island that proved instrumental in popularizing bands like U2, the Clash, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, Ultravox, English Beat and others. With major stations seemingly stuck in the 1970s (and the playlist that would become known as “Classic Rock”), WLIR shook things up by scouring the post-punk scene in the U.K., Australia and America.
“Dare” recalls a very short history of a very intense and local scene and all the passions of youth. As profitable as it was influential, WLIR would be silenced in 1987 by a rather peculiar ruling by the FCC, the same federal agency that would go on to approve the monopolization of public airwaves by corporate giants.
• Netflix begins streaming “Rapture,” an eight-episode series profiling hip-hop artists.
Tonight’s other highlights
• A target hosts a party on “Blindspot” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
• Ethnic heritage inspires cuisine on “MasterChef” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-PG).
• Hart must plug a leak on “Taken” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
• A death foretold on “9-1-1” (9 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14).
• Hale’s mission emerges on “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14).
• Treat Williams and Kevin Dillon guest-star on “Blue Bloods” (10 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
• “The Graham Norton Show” (10 p.m., BBC America, TV-14) recalls some of the best stories from the Big Red Chair.
Cult choice
• A rodent pines to cook in the 2007 Pixar animated comedy “Ratatouille” (8:30 p.m., Freeform, TV-PG).
Series notes
Bounty hunters on “MacGyver” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... The Candy Killer strikes on “Once Upon a Time” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Nicollette Sheridan guest-stars on “Dynasty” (8 p.m., CW, TV-PG).
Danny receives a peculiar apology on “Hawaii Five-O” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... Illusionists audition on “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” (9 p.m., CW, r, TV-PG) ... “Dateline” (10 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “20/20” (10 p.m., ABC).
Late night
Bryan Cranston and Jimmy Carter are booked on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (11:35 p.m., CBS) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes Paul Rudd, Laurie Metcalf and Alice Merton on “The Tonight Show” (11:35 p.m., NBC, r) ... Tyler Perry, Jensen Ackles and Dua Lipa appear on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” (11:35 p.m., ABC, r).
John Mulaney, Rep. Seth Moulton (D-Massachusetts), Matty Matheson and Alan Cage visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (12:35 a.m., NBC, r) ... Margot Robbie, Domhnall Gleeson and Lo Moon appear on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” (12:35 a.m., CBS, r).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.