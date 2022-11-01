A full week before Election Day, “ The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” (11 p.m. and 11:30 p.m., Comedy Central) offers its satirical take on the midterms. This arrives just a month after the host announced that he would be departing the long-running series. Noah is not the only host eyeing the exit door — CBS’s James Corden will also leave “The Late Late Show” in 2023.
Some believe that these two vacancies suggest a crisis in the late-night format itself. But it could be less a crisis and more of a healthy recognition that such talk shows belong to another era of broadcasting — and perhaps a suggestion that TV journalists have always made a bigger deal of talk show succession dramas than they deserved.
One could argue that the departure of Johnny Carson from “The Tonight Show” in 1992 and NBC’s decision to replace him with Jay instead of Dave inspired more spilled ink than the recent death of Queen Elizabeth II.
NBC’s 2009 decision to let Conan replace Jay and its 2010 return to Jay inspired similar overkill. Yet the most important point was often overlooked. When Conan eventually moved to TBS, his talk show frequently had lower ratings than a random episode of “Family Guy” on “Adult Swim.”
Audiences and viewing habits had changed. And that was 10 years ago.
Late-night shows were the original “appointment TV.” Viewers went to bed watching Johnny, or stayed up way too late to catch Dave. But since streaming arrived, the notion of watching anything at a specific hour began to evaporate. As I observed sometime around the dawn of “House of Cards”: There is no “now” now.
And that helps explain why streaming services’ efforts to create talk shows have largely fizzled. Remember Chelsea Handler’s Netflix show? Didn’t think so. David Letterman’s Netflix effort “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction” has gained some respect, but it shows up only sporadically.
Netflix also created a talk show to rehash the details of “Stranger Things,” but that hardly counts. But the PR aspects of that series point to another possible reason for the traditional chat show’s demise. While the traditional talk show offered satirical monologues and criticism, these recap series are meant to praise and promote. Many viewers simply want content that confirms their adulation of Marvel, DC, “Harry Potter” or other enclosed creative kingdoms. Like religious adherents, those viewers revere their idols and just aren’t buying snark anymore.
Should Noah and Corden be replaced, or should networks just move on and try something new? Viewers have.
• Speaking of religious, Hulu streams the 2022 documentary “God Forbid: The Sex Scandal that Brought Down a Dynasty.” The film offers interviews with Giancarlo Granda, a pool attendant at Miami’s fabled Fountainbleau hotel, who caught the attention of Becki Falwell, the wife of Jerry Falwell Jr., heir to an evangelical empire with enormous influence in far-right Republican politics and enthusiastic champion of the 45th president.
The film argues that the sexual interludes involving the Falwells and Granda may have influenced two presidential elections. Melodramas about the indiscretions of the publicly pious date back to “Elmer Gantry” and “The Scarlet Letter.” Imagine if those novels were set in the world of “Girls Gone Wild” and you’re getting close.
Tonight’s other highlights
• A fight breaks out at a hockey game on “FBI” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).
• The Phillies and Astros clash in game 4 of the World Series (8 p.m., Fox).
• Albania bound on “FBI: International” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).
• No exit on “La Brea” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).
• Witness protection breached on “FBI: Most Wanted” (10 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).
• “Frontline” (10 p.m., PBS, check local listings) profiles Russian activists who have come to question Vladimir Putin’s war, as well as his regime.
• “American Greed” (10 p.m., CNBC) profiles a weatherman-turned-con man who posed as a master spy.
Cult choice
Soon to star in the FX on Hulu social satire “Fleishman Is in Trouble,” Jesse Eisenberg portrays a young Mark Zuckerberg in Aaron Sorkin’s 2010 biopic “The Social Network” (8 p.m., Showtime).
Series notes
“The Voice” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “Bachelor in Paradise” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-14)
Late night
Jimmy Fallon welcomes Lupita Nyong’o, “Weird Al” Yankovic, Cameron Crowe and the Broadway cast of “Almost Famous” on “The Tonight Show” (11:35 p.m., NBC) ... Jake Tapper, Sheryl Lee Ralph and Sohla El-Waylly visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (12:35 a.m., NBC).