Summer hasn’t always been about repeats. Sometimes, networks actually used the period to air something different.
The CW takes a page from that history book with “I Ship It” (9:30 p.m., TV-PG), a regular web series on the CW Seed outlet. This “pilot” combines several “Ship” webisodes that generally run around 7 minutes long.
Helen Highfield stars as Ella, who has a day job for a shipping agency but likes to write “fan fiction” about her favorite show “Superstition,” not to be confused with a certain real-life CW show. This being a musical comedy, Ella’s work takes her to a variety of locales where she and other characters often break into song.
• Speaking of breaking into songs, CBS airs “Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney” (10 p.m., TV-PG). The special offers additional footage and expands upon a tuneful encounter previously presented on “The Late Late Show With James Corden.” In addition to sharing songs, Paul McCartney takes Corden on a tour of Liverpool, the birthplace of the Beatles.
Tomorrow, Aug. 20, marks the 50th anniversary of the last time the four Beatles were together in the studio, supervising the final touches of the “Abbey Road” album, released in the fall of 1969.
This summer has seen its share of 50th anniversary milestones, from the moon landing to the Chappaquiddick scandal, the Manson murders and the Woodstock phenomenon. While those made front-page news, the breakup of the Beatles remained unknown (even to its participants) for months. All the same, it marked the end of an era of youthful exuberance, optimism and experiment.
At the same time, the fact that the four “lads” disbanded at a relatively young age (McCartney became an ex-Beatle at 28) has forever defined their music. We haven’t seen 50 years of comebacks and reunion tours. That might explain the appeal of their music to generations of younger listeners.
• The Denver Broncos host the San Francisco 49ers in preseason NFL football (8 p.m., ESPN). Next year, “Monday Night Football” turns 50.
• The “POV” (10 p.m., PBS, TV-14) documentary “Do Not Resist” explores how police forces have used military hardware and tactics to redefine civilian behavior, with dramatic impacts on what the First Amendment defines as “the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances.”
Tonight’s other highlights
• Cincinnati action on “American Ninja Warrior” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).
• Jamie Foxx hosts the season finale of “Beat Shazam” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-PG).
• A crestfallen contender leaves teardrops in the sand on “Bachelor in Paradise” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).
• After Pearl Harbor, residents of the island are rounded up on “The Terror” (9 p.m., AMC, TV-14).
• Rumors spread on the internet spark riots on the docuseries “Our Boys” (9 p.m., HBO, TV-MA), exploring tensions between Israel and Gaza.
• The top 10 perform on “So You Think You Can Dance” (9 p.m., Fox, TV-14).
• The truth brings Santiago and Gigi together on “Grand Hotel” (10 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).
• Dud’s pool-cleaning job earns him unwanted attention on “Lodge 49” (10 p.m., AMC, TV-14).
• Ethnic (Chinese, Italian and Jewish) eateries contend as “Family Restaurant Rivals” (10 p.m., Food, TV-G).
Cult choice
• An engineer goes to athletic lengths to save his train from the advancing Union Army in the 1927 silent comedy “The General” (10 p.m., TCM, TV-G). Director and star Buster Keaton’s stunt- and camerawork continue to amaze viewers. Director and film historian Peter Bogdanovich narrates an appreciation of Keaton’s work in the 2018 documentary “The Great Buster: A Celebration” (8 p.m., TCM).
Series notes
PTA politics on “The Neighborhood” (8 p.m., CBS, R, TV-PG) ... Illusionists audition on “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” (8 p.m., CW, TV-PG) ... On two episodes of “The Big Bang Theory” (CBS, R, TV-PG), D&D (8:30 p.m.), experiments (9 p.m.).
Jeff Davis appears on “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” (9 p.m., CW, TV-14) ... Bonnie asserts herself on “Mom” (9:30 p.m., CBS, R, TV-14) ... “Dateline” (10 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).
Late night
“The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” (11 p.m., Comedy Central) devotes the show to “Donsplaining” ... D’Arcy Carden, Henry Winkler and Bill Hader appear on “Lights Out With David Spade” (11:30 p.m., Comedy Central).
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Incubus are booked on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (11:35 p.m., CBS, R).
Commented