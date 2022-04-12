Understanding the relationship between marine conservation and communities using the ocean as a natural resource, especially during times of crisis such as the COVID-19 pandemic, is the focus of Dr. Karlisa Callwood’s latest research. By understanding both sides of that relationship, she hopes to help shape policies that will benefit both.
Born on St. Thomas, Callwood spent her younger years growing up between St. Thomas and Tortola. She moved to Miami during middle school before going on to receive her bachelor of science degree in marine biology, her master’s degree in marine affairs and policy and a Ph.D. in ecosystems sciences and policies from the University of Miami.
“A big part of my interest in marine biology comes from growing up in Cane Garden Bay in Tortola,” she said. “Some of my earliest memories are being on the beach and in the water learning to swim before I could walk, and I just have lots of memories of that time of being very intrigued with what was happening in the water and in the environment. When the time came to go to college, I was really very keen on becoming a scientist and learning how to investigate what’s happening in the marine world.”
Callwood now works as the director of the Perry Institute of Marine Science’s community conservation and education program. She and her team won one of only 11 awards among the 1,200 competitors considered by National Geographic as part of their global investigation into understanding challenges and changes to the natural world created by COVID-19.
A lot of her work focuses on looking at marine science from an interdisciplinary perspective, bringing different areas of science and research together to understand what’s happening and examine how social sciences approaches such as anthropology and sociology can inform and influence management policy and conservation efforts.
“I find that a lot of people are doing great research and then they take that research and make recommendations with governments, but they haven’t quite understood what the impact of those recommendations could mean, particularly for people and communities who rely on the resources and the benefits of the sea,” Callwood said. “It’s hard when those considerations aren’t made, because we don’t see what the impacts could be in the long term for the livelihoods of those people. So, it’s great that we’re doing conservation efforts, but we also need to make sure we are continuing to care about our community as well.”
Most of the work at the Perry Institute is focused on marine conservation efforts, based particularly in the Bahamas, as well as other Caribbean islands. Callwood is investigating the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on local subsistence fishing habits, small scale fishing with a focus on putting food on the table rather than sales or purchase. According to Callwood, a big part of this project is to understand how they can inform resilience planning by understanding what people do in times of crisis and how they use the sea as a potential resource to aid them in times of crisis.
“During 2020, in the midst of the pandemic, particularly when we had lockdowns and when a lot of people had lost their jobs or were on hiatus from their jobs for an uncertain amount of time, we have a lot of people turning to the ocean for food security,” Callwood said. “They may not have been able to afford groceries, so what do you do next? For a lot of people, that was going down to the closest beach and fishing on a Sunday and having food to be able to feed their families for the week.”
Part of the goal of the project is to understand the amount of fishing that was happening during that time and determining what the things are that push people and communities to go back to the sea as a resource that could help during a time of crisis.
“Ultimately,” Callwood said, “we would want to, from a fisheries perspective, manage those fisheries appropriately so they won’t be overfished and ensure that sustainability in the long term, so when additional disturbances or crises happen, those resources will still be there for future generations to turn to in times of need.”