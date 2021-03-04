A bit smaller and a bit calmer this year because of COVID-19, the VI Jam Fest on St. John will still go on, with a full weekend of free live acoustic music by solo artists and duo acoustic sets.
The festival, which started Thursday at the Windmill Bar at Neptune’s Lookout, will feature live acoustic music through Saturday, with a Sunday Funday at Bikinis on the Beach.
This year’s festival headliner is Marcus Rezak’s Acoustic Shred is Dead, featuring Jason Hann (The String Cheese Incident), Todd Stoops (RAQ), Mark Joseph (The Big Wu) and Hash Vyas (Thievery Corp.), plus Joey Harkum, Karina Rykman, Bubba Love, Ike Kanakanui, Dylan Kader (Creamery Station), The Little Things, After Irma, Erin Hart, Tyler Perrino and Brad Denson. Check out the photography by Jeff Kravitz and projection mapping art installations by Because of the Lotus and Lightbrush. Also, enjoy natural healing with Bev and Dr. Cleo of @pointwellness, Food&Fire by @lovelivinvi and Chester’s fried chicken.
Social distancing and masks will be required when standing. There will be no dancing because of COVID restrictions, so the event will be chill and seated, with no more than 100 people allowed. On-site camping is available at Camp St. John at Neptune’s Lookout.