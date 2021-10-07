U.S. Virgin Islands telecommunications provider Viya introduced two new express retail kiosks at The Market’s St. Thomas and St. Croix locations on Wednesday.
“At Viya, we’re always looking to serve our community the best way that we can,” said Director of Retail Sales Omar Welsh at the grand opening. “We decided the best way to do that is to go where shoppers shop, especially during COVID, when customers are trying to limit the access that they have with the public. We wanted to go to our customers, and everyone grocery shops, so the places where customers frequent the most, Viya is there to serve you better.”
At the Viya express retail kiosks, customers can activate new service for all Viya services, including mobile, cable TV, internet and landline. Customers can upgrade existing service, purchase accessories and top-up their mobile service. Those who switch networks to Viya can keep their existing number and get a discount for a year. Those combing their internet and mobile plans will also get $20 off their mobile plan for a full year. To pay a Viya bill on St. Thomas, however, customers should still visit the nearby Viya office at the Tutu Park Mall complex.
For the kickoff, the first 50 customers to use the kiosk received a HyperGear portable battery.
Customers who sign up for a new monthly service or existing customers who upgrade their service through the month will receive a $25 coupon that can be used for groceries at The Market or for Viya services.
Both express retail kiosks are open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.