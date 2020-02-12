Got beef with your ex? Well, it could get you a free Whopper.
Burger King will offer free Whoppers on Valentine’s Day, but they come with a small catch. Heartbroken customers have to bring in a printed photo of their ex to the restaurant’s “breakup boxes” for the free exchange.
The promotion is in conjunction with the new film “Birds of Prey,” released nationwide in theaters Friday.
New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Boston are the only four cities participating in the V-Day freebie. Customers in New York can also bring letters, stuffed animals or a piece of clothing to snag their free Whopper.
Burger King says photos dropped off at the restaurants as part of the promotion will be destroyed.
The fast-food chain is also launching a five-question quiz on its BK app. Participants will be eligible to receive a $3 Whopper by answering four out of the five questions correctly.
