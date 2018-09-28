West Coast rapper arrested on drug charges near Atlanta
POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. (AP) — A rapper and producer who collaborated with some of the most famed acts in West Coast rap history has been arrested on drug charges outside Atlanta.
News outlets report Daz Dillinger, born Delmar Drew Arnaud, was charged Tuesday with 13 marijuana-related felonies.
Cobb County police spokeswoman Sarah O'Hara says she doesn't know why officers obtained a search warrant for the 45-year-old's home.
According to the warrant, police found marijuana, THC vaporizer pods and "a grape drink laced with cannabis."
Arnaud posted $15,000 bail Wednesday. He hasn't commented on the arrest. It's unclear whether he has a lawyer.
He's half Tha Dogg Pound, which was signed to Suge Knight's Death Row Records in the 1990s. He's also produced records for his cousin, Snoop Dogg, and the late Tupac Shakur.
