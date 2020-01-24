Friday
St. John kids ‘Celebrate Broadway’
St. John fourth-graders will present “Celebrate Broadway” tonight and Saturday at the St. John School of the Arts. The performance will also include a video honoring the school’s 40th anniversary. Proceeds from the show help fund the school’s operations. Tickets for tonight’s gala showing at 6 p.m. are $75, and the evening will feature passed appetizers and champagne. Tickets for the general showing on Saturday at 6 p.m. are $20. Tickets can be purchased at www.stjohnschoolofthearts.org or call 340-779-4322.
Artists Guild presents The Art Show
Artists Guild of St. Croix will open The Art Show tonight with a reception from 5 to 8 p.m., featuring live music and appetizers at the Caribbean Museum Center for the Arts. Entry fee is $15. The show runs through Feb. 7.
Cocktails and Conversations
A Cocktails and Conversations networking event hosted by Julius Jackson will be held tonight at 9 p.m. at The Meat Up in Market Square East on St. Thomas. Come out to promote yourself, your business or your organization. Complimentary hors d’oeuvres and cocktails will be offered for ladies.
Saturday
Friends annual meeting at Annaberg
Friends of Virgin Islands National Park will host its annual meeting Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Annaberg ruins. National Park Service and Friends leaders will deliver updates on priorities for the park in 2020. The event will also include a cultural showcase featuring bread-making, gardening, charcoal making and basket weaving demonstrations. Taxis and carpooling are encouraged, as no parking is available at Annaberg. Thanks to V.I. Legacy, there is free parking at the Lumberyard with free shuttles leaving at 9 a.m. and 9:15 a.m., returning at noon, 12:30 p.m. and 1 p.m. For more information, visit www.friendsvinp.org or call 340-779-4940.
‘Dramatized monologue’ at Bajo El Sol
Bajo El Sol Gallery in Mongoose Junction will host two live performances of “Voices in the Streets: A Dramatized Monologue” on Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 4 p.m. The program will feature spoken word and theatrical performances by visiting Antiguan poet and artist Iyaba Ibo Mandingo as well as several Virgin Islands-based artists. Tickets for either performance are $20 and can be purchased at the gallery or by calling 340-693-7070.
Under the Big Top winter gala
The nonprofit Animal Care Center of St. John will host its major annual fundraiser from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Butterfly Beach Villa in Fish Bay. The theme is “Under the Big Top.” Tickets are $125 per person and can be purchased at the Animal Care Center, Connections East, Connections West and St. John Hardware. Shuttle service will be available from Gifft Hill School’s upper campus, departing at 5:30 p.m. and returning at 9 p.m. Call 340-774-1625.
Free movie night on Tortola
There will be three free movie showings at Tortola’s Cyril Romney Pier park on Saturday. “The Little Mermaid” will be shown at 6:15 p.m. and will be followed by “Storks” at 8 p.m. and Tyler Perry’s Netflix movie, “A Fall from Grace,” at 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday
In Good Company on St. Croix
In Good Company, a monthly social gathering of St. Croix business leaders, will be held Tuesday at the Company House Hotel in Christiansted from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. This month’s gathering will feature Anquanette Gaspard, food and travel entrepreneur, freelance writer, blogger and owner of Virgin Islands Food Tours. Admission is free.
Public Arts Initiative inaugural celebration
The VI Council on the Arts will host a Public Arts Initiative inaugural celebration at Navy Beach in Yacht Haven Grande Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. Meet the artists and enjoy live music, food and drinks. RSVP is required at vicastt@hotmail.com. Call 340-774-5984.
Domino league resumes Tuesday
The St. Thomas Domino League will resume Tuesday at Sib’s on the Mountain on St. Thomas from 6 to 9 p.m. $100 covers eight weeks of play. Win weekly prizes and compete for the $500 grand prize sponsored by Parasail VI. Proceeds benefit the Family Resource Center.
