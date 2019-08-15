Concertgoers attend the Woodstock Music and Arts Festival, held on a 600-acre pasture in the Catskill Mountains near White Lake in Bethel, N.Y., in this photo from Aug. 15, 1969. The famous concert poster with a bird perched on a guitar neck advertised “three days of peace and music,” spanning from Aug. 15-17. But Woodstock lasted more than three days. Thanks to delays, it bled into the morning of Aug. 18.