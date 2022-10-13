The history of voting and elections stretches as far back as ancient Greece, home to the earliest form of democracy. Voters could only be male landowners. Restrictions continued through the years and across the globe, but different groups – like women – fought for more equal voting rights. There are different voting systems throughout the world, but the process is always important. Here are ten reasons why:
#1 Voting protects democracy
Voting is about democracy. The more people exercise their right to vote, the more important it is for politicians to represent voter interests. If people don’t participate, politicians aren’t motivated to listen because their positions of power are safe. An active voting population protects democracy.
#2 Every vote matters
Many people don’t vote because they think their one single doesn’t matter, but elections are often decided by very close margins, especially for smaller, local elections. Because there are already fewer voters in these smaller races, each vote holds a lot more weight.
#3 Voting shapes the economy
The laws within a society shape the economy, as well. This includes laws on taxes, the cost of higher education, student loan policies, social security benefits and healthcare costs. Those in office decide on governmental budgets, such as how much money goes to the military versus social safety net services. By voting, people can make their economic priorities clear.
#4 Voting shapes social agendas
There are many social issues affected by elections. These can include including marriage, reproductive rights, capital punishment, freedom of speech, religion and more. Social issues affect everyone. Voting is essential in having a say in who gets to pass laws on social agendas and what laws are put in place.
#5 Voting affects environmental policies
Globally, environmental policies have come to the forefront. As climate change continues to threaten the future, it’s more important than ever to vote with the environment in mind. Some politicians understand that the situation is dire, while others continue to deny there’s even a problem.
#6. Voting affects foreign policy
All nations must engage with other countries whether it’s on trade, shared interests or resolving conflicts. Although it may seem far from home, these policies can affect everyday things like how much goods cost, the price of gas and job opportunities. For people in the military or who work internationally, foreign policy is also extremely significant.
#7 Voting impacts your wallet
Voting has a direct effect on your money. Elected officials at a local and national level are in charge of numerous budgets. Taxes taken out of your paycheck fill out those budgets. Voting lets you have a say in where that money goes and who has to pay what.
#8 Voting holds leaders accountable
In places where voters fill out the government, votes have a lot of power. If a politician is chosen because of their promises, but then backs down, voters can vote them out. This accountability is a huge reason why free and fair elections are so important. If voting rights are threatened, it inhibits peoples’ ability to hold elected officials accountable. Politicians can remain in power and break their promises even if most of their constituents want them gone.
#9 Voting impacts the present and the future
People tend to vote on the issues that matter to them now, but voting also impacts the future. The most notable example is found in the court system. In places like the United States, citizens don’t directly vote for the Supreme Court justices, who serve lifetime appointments and whose rulings are consequential through time. However, people do vote for the president, who selects judges, and members of Congress who vote on their confirmation. Many people believe that’s why voting for a president is so important. A president can only serve up to eight years, but those they select as judges have a lifetime appointment on the highest court in the country.
#10 Voting is part of protecting human rights
The ability to have a say in who runs your government is a human right. In places without some form of a voting system, people can’t participate in the government. People can’t run for elected to change things. Leaders aren’t held accountable through elections. The right to vote also maintains and protects other human rights, such as the freedom of association and freedom of expression. Voting matters because human rights matter.