A Women’s Empowerment and Business Startup Project initiative has been launched by the Women’s Coalition of St. Croix through a $20,000 grant from Liberty Foundation, Liberty VI’s charitable arm.
“This grant allowed us to expand into an area we were trying to reach through empowering survivors of domestic violence and help them to become self-sufficient,” said Clema Lewis, executive director of the Women’s Coalition of St. Croix. “We thank Liberty Foundation for giving us the chance to make a difference in the lives of survivors. We hope programs like this will give them the opportunity to provide for their children in a safe and healthy environment.”
The project’s goal is to teach survivors of domestic violence on St. Croix how to turn an existing skill into a legitimate business. Participants learn how to build a business step by step, from registering a trade name and obtaining their licenses, to working on a business plan and marketing.
“This project gives women a sense of self-esteem so they can realize that they don’t have to be dependent on an individual who mistreats them. Through this project, we take what they have, put it in a skill set, and turn it into a business, so they will be able to take care of themselves,” added Lewis.
“Business startups not only push the economy forward but have also empowered many women to create their own employment and generate a steady income to provide for themselves and their families,” said Catherine Kling, director of commercial sales at Liberty VI. “Establishing partnerships with organizations such as Women’s Coalition is significant for us because we are making a difference by encouraging women to believe in themselves and giving them the tools to be self-sufficient.”