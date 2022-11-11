Why does our government choose the worst possible path when initiating a plan?
Describing the chaotic distribution of $500 checks to seniors on Social Security and disability as not going smoothly, is an understatement.
And with good intentions not withstanding, how did anyone think the idea of allowing seniors to stand in long lines, in the hot sun, would ever work well?
Did anyone think through the size of the crowd expected? The whole distribution plan was ludicrous. It was not organized with any semblance of logic or smart planning. In this day and age it seems absolutely ridiculous that this is the only way the check distribution could have been handled.
Why couldn’t they be mailed from the beginning?
Starting on Day 1, word spread throughout the islands about the hundreds of seniors lining up to get their checks. Parking was nightmarish all around. Seniors were forced to walk distances that they were unable to do, and several reportedly fainted from the heat. And officials wonder what went wrong with their plan? With the thought of giving checks out quickly, the result was a dangerous set of conditions for seniors who are the most vulnerable. It was dangerous.
The people of the Virgin Islands are angry.
We don’t want to see a re-occurrence of this scenario ever again. The organizers are lucky worse didn’t happen.
— Maria Ferreras is a longtime St. Thomas resident and community volunteer.