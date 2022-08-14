St. John residents plan to gather in protest of the island’s sole public library, which remains shuttered after officials promised it would reopen earlier this month.
Residents of all ages are invited to gather from 9 a.m. to noon on August 27, at the Elaine I. Sprauve Library and Museum of Cultural Arts.
“Please join us in demanding that St. John’s only library open its doors,” said protest organizer Erin Lieb in an online event description. “We are neglecting our most basic social infrastructure and this is unacceptable.”
Protestors are invited to gather at the library at 9 a.m. with signs and books to exchange. Carla Sewer, the last librarian to work at the Elaine Sprauve Library and a co-organizer of the protest, will hold storytime at 10 a.m. A trash cleanup of the site will then take place at 10:30 a.m.
Sprauve isn’t the only shuttered library in the Virgin Islands. The FLorence Williams and Athanlie McFarlane Petersen Libraries on St. Croix remain shuttered, and until its recent reopening, the newest library, named in honor of former Gov. Chalres W. Turnbull, had been shuttered on and off.
Turnbull, 87, died July 3. He was laid to reast Saturday following a funeral service at Christchurch Methodist Church in Market Square that he attended as a boy.
During a June hearing of the Committee on Disaster Recovery and Infrastructure, Department of Planning and Natural Resources Commissioner Jean-Pierre Oriol relayed a myriad of problems from a malfunctioning chiller at the Turnbull library including mold infestation. At the time Sen. Janelle Sarauw learned that with the exception of the Regional Library for the Blind on St. Croix all of the territory’s libraries were shuttered.
“We are sending our children the wrong message when our libraries are not used as libraries,” Sarauw said at the time.
The Turnbull library, for example, has doubled as a polling station during election, and is a go-to venue for town hall style meetings in the St. Thomas-St. John District. In fact, as of June, DPNR had been using it for office space, but eventually moved.
During that same hearing, Oriol said that repairs to the Sprauve library, closed since September 2019 and following damages from the twin hurricanes two years earlier, would be completed by Aug. 1.
While Oriol’s department has jurisdiction over the territory’s libraries, the Bryan administration earlier hired Amy Parker de Sorbo to serve as territorial director of DPNR’s Division of Libraries, Museums, and Archives.
DPNR spokesperson Jamal Nielsen told The Daily News in early July that “the department understands the community’s frustrations, and thanks them for their patience and understanding.”