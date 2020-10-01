Dear Editor,
My word! What an embarrassment and an egregious slap in the face to St. Thomas residents in disregarding their safety and sense of aesthetics. Of what do I speak, you ask? The deplorable condition that exists at the Eastern Cemetery in Smith Bay when it rains — the overflowing muddy pathways and inaccessible roads to gravesites.
On Friday, my mother Doreen Christalia Thomas Adams was laid to rest at the Eastern Cemetery. It rained heavily that day, creating a deluge of mud and puddles within the cemetery. The condition was so deplorable that the hearse could not traffic to my mother’s gravesite; had to employ the use of an open-bed truck and with the existing muddy conditions, the truck was slipping and sliding. Mourners had difficulty getting to the gravesite with all the mud and puddles they were confronted with. What an embarrassment and a slap in the face.
Prior to loved ones being buried at the cemetery, monies are paid to the Department of Public Works to secure a burial plot. Should not a portion of those funds be allocated to properly maintain the cemetery: Paving pathways and roadways within, landscape beautification and maintenance?
Does the V.I. Government have such miniscule respect for the residents in relation to the interment of loved ones, as evident by the deplorable conditions within the cemetery when it rains? What an embarrassment and a slap in the face.
It is said that the squeaky wheels get oiled. Well, I am complaining and I hope that it is read and visually heard by both the V.I. Government and applicable charge persons. It’s been too long that the cemetery is in the condition that it is in when it rains. Come on now, step up and improve the condition that exists within the Eastern Cemetery. What an embarrassment and a slap in the face.
— Dale Adams is a Virgin Islander residing in California.