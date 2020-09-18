WMA restricts weekend disposal of waste at landfill
ST. CROIX — The V.I. Waste Management Authority announced that seaweed disposal and green waste will no longer be accepted on Sundays at the Anguilla Landfill, effective this weekend.
According to a news release, residents will be able to dispose of green waste and seaweed only on Mondays through Saturdays.
The changes, the statement noted, go into effect on Sept. 20 and “residents are urged to practice backyard composting, which reduces the volume of green waste entering the waste stream.”
“Composting is nature’s way of recycling; creating rich fertilizer and healthy soil for your garden,” the release stated.
For more information call 340-643-0410.
DPW temporarily suspends upgrades of Mafolie Road
ST. THOMAS — The V.I. Public Works Department announced Thursday that work on Mafolie Road has been suspended until Sept. 30 “due to COVID-19 related issues.”
No other details were made available.
According to a news release, temporary signals and barricades will remain in place and motorists are urged to traverse the area with extreme caution.
No Sunday disposal of green waste at landfill, WMA says
The V.I. Waste Management Authority announced that seaweed disposal and green waste will no longer be accepted on Sundays at the Anguilla Landfill, effective this weekend.
According to a news release, residents will be able to dispose of green waste and seaweed only on Mondays through Saturdays.
The changes, the statement noted, go into effect on Sept. 20 and “residents are urged to practice backyard composting which reduces the volume of green waste entering the waste stream.”
“Composting is nature’s way of recycling; creating rich fertilizer and healthy soil for your garden,” the release stated.
For more information call 340-643-0410.