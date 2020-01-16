WASHINGTON — After months of delay, the Department of Housing and Urban Development has agreed to let Puerto Rico gain access to nearly $8.3 billion in disaster mitigation funding.
The decision to publish guidelines for the aid in the Federal Register means the hurricane-ravaged U.S. territory can begin tapping money aimed at helping communities withstand future disasters. Puerto Rico is now suffering from earthquakes that damaged hundreds of homes as it awaits the promised aid.
The money had been caught in a political crossfire between Democrats pushing for immediate delivery and the Trump administration, which expressed worries about corruption. A HUD official confirmed Wednesday that a notice would now be issued outlining rules for the grant money, a key hurdle that had kept the aid from flowing.
The move came more than four months after HUD blew past a Sept. 4 deadline set by Congress last year to publish the notice. In a letter to HUD last week, Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer of New York and other senior Democrats said it was “unconscionable” for the department to hold up the aid
