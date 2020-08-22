ST. CROIX — Despite the global coronavirus pandemic, preparations are being made for the 68th annual Crucian Christmas Festival, and the Queen Committee is beginning its search for contestants.
Jason Gardener, who chairs the Queen Committee, said despite the threat of the pandemic, and resulting social distancing mandates, he believes there is a chance to produce a high-quality show and crown this year’s St. Croix Christmas Festival Queen.
“We’ve sent out a few applications to interested young ladies and have been working with them about the many aspects this year’s show can take on,” Gardener said. “Everything changes from day to day these days, but we certainly can have an actual show or a virtual show all depending on the numbers.”
To be eligible, contestants must be between 18 and 25 years old, must have never been married and have no children.
Shamari Haynes, assistant director for the Division of Festival on St. Croix, said 2020 has been the year of innovative ideas and many firsts. With the virus canceling out the popular carnival on St. Thomas in April and festival on St. John in July, the department held virtual concerts – and even J’ouvert where residents were able to interact via Zoom.
Haynes said that a positive attitude and drive keeps him and his team adjusting and adopting as the pandemic drags on longer than most had anticipated. While the 2019-2020 Crucian Christmas festival, which starts in December and ends in early January, went off without a hitch, the spread of the virus means that it could go virtual this time around.
The Festival Queen Show is one of the most anticipated events on the monthlong festival calendar. Haynes said he’s in constant communications with Gardener and chairs of other committees for the various events, but that all plans are subject to change.
“As a community we have really been struggling to keep the number of coronavirus cases down consistently and that is a big part of how this will play out for Festival,” he said.
“I see us pushing forward with a virtual festival for the most part, but we are also hoping to host a few actual events while we can maintain all of the health and safety guidelines set forth by the Center for Disease Control and the Department of Health based on our numbers in December.”
And with the success of the virtual activities St. Thomas and St. John, Haynes is ready to take it up a notch on St. Croix.
“We’ve seen how much of a success the other virtual festivals were and we want to enhance the concept and make it unforgettable,” he said. “This is all new to all of us, but the people chairing the committees and others on our Department of Tourism Team are ready to work hard and make it great for everyone.”
The reigning Miss St. Croix, Izhani Rosa, has continued promoting her platform of mental health awareness via social media videos and photo shoots.
Gardener praised Rosa as “dynamic queen” given that she has been unable to take part in much of the activities that comes with her reign.
“We’ve faced a number of disappointments as a result of the pandemic as she has missed parade opportunities with St. Thomas Carnival, St. John Festival and the Caribbean Culture Pageant held in Nevis all having been cancelled,” he said.
Haynes said he is remaining optimistic — and hopes the same for residents.
“I really want everyone to be optimistic and positive about what is to come,” he said. “We are long overdue for a real jump up good time but our primary responsibility will be safety so everyone has to be responsible so we can see the numbers go down.”
For more information on the queen show, contact Gardener at 340-244-5544 or email missstxpageant@gmail.com
For other festival events, including the Prince and Princess Show, Soca Monarch and Calypso Tent competitions, contact Haynes at shaynes@usvitourism.vi