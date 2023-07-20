Quote Jul 20, 2023 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save There can be no faith in government if our highest offices are excused from scrutiny — they should be setting the example of transparency. — Edward Snowden, NSA whistleblower Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Site search Search Get the news that matters most Latest News BVI, USVI athletes medal at NACAC youth meet Legislature to consider St. John land exchange during regular session today V.I. Pee-Wee championship series next week STX homicide suspect transferred to treatment facility after over a decade in jail awaiting trial Boat with Boy Scouts aboard runs aground on Johnson’s Reef Survey of 30 U.S. Cities Shows Nearly 10% Drop in Homicides in 2023 Grassley releases full FBI memo with unverified claims about Hunter Biden's work in Ukraine Police seized laptops, memoir from Vegas-area home of witness to Tupac Shakur's 1996 killing