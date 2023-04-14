TORTOLA — As residents get ready to head to the polls later this month, a top United Kingdom official said there is “insufficient commitment” from local politicians to implement recommendations following a wide-ranging probe into leadership.
Gov. John Rankin, in a radio broadcast earlier this month where he discussed the contents of a letter from UK Minister for Overseas Territories Lord Goldsmth, said that so far, only 20 of the 48 recommendations have been completed, even as the unity government — led by Premier Natalio Wheatley — has put its energies into removing an Order in Council to suspend the territory’s Constitution as recommended in the Commission of Inquiry Report.
The BVI is gearing up for elections on April 24, after the House of Assembly was dissolved March 10.
According to Rankin the completed recommendations “is still less than half and behind where we agreed as part of the initial deadlines.”
Goldsmith, who visited the BVI in February, described progress as “too slow” and in a letter to Rankin following his quarterly review on implementing the COI recommendations, items that he was “particularly concerned that there have been signs of insufficient commitment in some specific areas.”
“Too many areas lag substantially behind and I am concerned that much of what has been delivered so far does not yet represent genuine legislative reform and safeguards to prevent future abuse,” he wrote at the time.
Rankin, in the address on April 6, said Wheatley has assured him of his commitment to implementing the COI recommendations.
“But we have to get on with it and we need to accelerate the reform program so that the people of the BVI start seeing more real, positive changes,” he said. “Once the General Election is over, I will sit down with whichever government is in place to work out a refreshed plan for implementing the commitments in the Framework Document. I remain fully determined to ensuring that such implementation takes place, just as the UK Government remains committed to taking the necessary actions to ensure that the people of the BVI get the reforms they deserve.”
According to Rankin, of concern is that specific reviews of Statutory Boards and distribution of Crown Land were received by Dec. 3, 2022 and Jan. 13, 2023, respectively, “but neither of these reviews have yet been made public, allowing people to read for themselves the direction that it is proposed the reforms will take.”
He added that the review on Social Assistance, conducted by the Social Policy Research Institute in support of UNICEF, is yet to be published despite having been received on Jan. 18. According to the governor, given the sensitivity of the issues relative to the Assistance Grants audit, residents will be interested in the solutions experts recommended.
“So I believe the reviews need to start being made public now and unless they are otherwise published shortly, I will take steps to do so,” he said. “Moreover, the reviews are only the start of a process on which further action is required. It is imperative that the government considers the recommendations in the reviews, consults on them as necessary and then gets on with delivering the necessary changes.”
Other areas of delay, he said, include reforms required to curb the “unfettered discretion” of politicians.
He also noted a huge backlog of applications, and over 1,000 new applications for residency and belongership status since June 1, 2022, but that “little progress” if any has been made.
“I am working with the premier, his office, and the Deputy Governor’s Office to find a solution. This will require a significant commitment of time and resources, but this should have happened already,” he said. “Under the Framework Document the government made a commitment to prioritize and allocate resources to the agreed reforms.
Rankin said he was “pleased to have now received the Audit on the 2019 Residency and Belongership Fast Track Program and I am working through it in consultation with others as appropriate. I look forward to its publication in due course.”
Goldsmith, Rankin added, has requested that following the April 24 election that both sides reach an agreement with the newly-elected government for a refreshed timetable on implementing the remaining recommendations.
“This should include ambitious yet achievable deadlines to ensure that the necessary reforms have taken root no later than May 2024,” Goldsmith wrote in his letter.
Rankin said if that can be achieved, it should allow the UK Order in Council to be lifted and as Goldsmith’s letter makes clear, it can be lifted sooner if implementation is achieved. “The staff in my office and I will do all we can to support the implementation work,” Rankin said.