TORTOLA — British Virgin Islands Gov. John Rankin has declined to comment on “security operations or ongoing legal proceedings,” after a BVI news outlet released a brief audio clip of Rankin purportedly saying he authorizes all U.S. law enforcement investigations on BVI soil.
Rankin has repeatedly denied having prior knowledge of the arrest of former BVI Premier Andrew Fahie, and Arron Rahaman from the Governor’s Office reiterated that denial in a statement provided to The Daily News on Tuesday:
“As the governor has previously said, he had no prior knowledge of the arrest of Premier Fahie, which took place on U.S. soil and was conducted by U.S. law enforcement. We cannot comment on security operations or ongoing legal proceedings.”
Fahie, 52, was charged in April alongside BVI Ports Authority Managing Director Oleanvine Maynard, 60, and her son, Kadeem Maynard, with conspiracy to import a controlled substance, conspiracy to engage in money laundering, and attempted money laundering.
Fahie and Oleanvine Maynard were arrested in Miami, while Kadeem Maynard was taken into custody on St. Thomas.
Fahie and the Maynards were arrested in a sting operation by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, and at least some of the investigation took place in the BVI, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida.
Agents said they recorded the trio discussing plans to help a self-proclaimed Lebanese Hezbollah group ship Colombian cocaine through BVI ports to the U.S. undetected by law enforcement.
For example, Kadeem Maynard was secretly recorded during a meeting with a confidential source, or “CS” in Tortola in March, saying that he and his mother “had been waiting to meet with the CS ever since they were contacted by members of the Lebanese Group,” and he had “already started to make connections and put things in place.”
Federal prosecutors recently filed a notice that the government’s evidence includes “DEA reports, audio/video files (such as recorded meetings and phone calls) totaling over 8,000 minutes, phone and computer data, WhatsApp communications, Puerto Rico law enforcement reports, and bank records.”
Rankin reportedly told London-based Tortoise Media in an interview last month that, “I do give the authorisation for DEA operations here,” and is generally aware of those operations.
A report published Monday by BVI News speculated on why U.S. authorities may not have informed Rankin of Fahie’s impending arrest, but noted that he has remained consistent in his denials that he was made aware in advance.