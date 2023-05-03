TORTOLA — British Virgin Islands Gov. John Rankin and Premier Natalio Wheatley have joined a chorus of residents decrying the increase in homicides, the latest occurring in a drive-by shooting Sunday afternoon in Long Look.
Rankin, who is also head of the BVI’s National Security Council, said that the group met on Monday following the killing of Kemo Lettsome, 37, of Long Look, who was said to be “gunned down senselessly and defenselessly,” according to a statement from the council.
Lettsome’s death marks the third fatal shooting this year.
“Further to the National Security Council meeting, I, as Governor, and I, as Premier, join the RVIPF in appealing for information into the murder of Mr. Lettsome, as well as the continued need for information in relation to the murders earlier this year of Yan Edwards and Jahkeem Christopher,” Rankin and Wheatley said in a joint statement. “Those who saw something or heard something about any of the murders, must say something. Absolutely, we believe that no dispute is worth taking someone’s life.”
The officials said they are determined to support the Royal Virgin Islands Police Force “in bringing to account those responsible for murders and other acts of gun violence, and we call on the entire community to help to bring these perpetrators to justice.”
Deputy Police Commissioner St. Clair Amory briefed the Council on the ongoing investigation. According to preliminary information, the shooter drove by Lettsome’s residence in a vehicle around 6:30 p.m., discharged several bullets and sped off.
Police did not release a description of the vehicle, but noted that more information is needed to help with the probe into the latest killing.
Six of last seven homicides — dating back to Aug. 5, 2022 — have occurred within the East End-Long Look communities.
BVI detectives in the meantime are asking for individuals with information about Sunday’s killing and any other unsolved homicides to call 284-368-9410. Individuals can also share information anonymously through the Crimestoppers hotline at 284-800-8744.