ST. THOMAS — Ninety-four new graduates of the Raphael O. Wheatley Skill Center walked across the stage of the Charlotte Amalie High School auditorium on Thursday afternoon, ready to take the next steps in their careers.
“We are still being dubbed the best kept secret in our district. I mean look at what is being produced,” said a beaming Mario Francis, Wheatley Skill Center principal, before running down the list of certificates graduates had earned.
The Class of 2023 is preparing to enter the workforce as clinical medical assistants, medical administrative assistants, certified nursing assistants, emergency medical assistants, nail technicians and electrical technicians. Others earned certificates in phlebotomy, cosmetology, practical nursing, esthetics, hair braiding, computers and barbering.
Eighty-five percent of graduates, Francis said, already had job offers because of their externship performance.
Class salutatorian Cheryl Pickering, who received her clinical medical assistant certification on Thursday, said she was looking into working in a private doctor’s office after taking a well-deserved break. Pickering said she had previously studied phlebotomy at the Wheatley Skill Center and returned round out her qualifications. She completed her externship at the Whitaker Health Center.
Valedictorian Akayah Rodriguez, who also received her clinical medical certificate on Thursday, said during her address that she never imagined a career in the medical field until she helped take care of her grandfather during his time of need.
“My passion grew tremendously over time,” she said.
In addition to remarks from Sen. Marvin Blyden and Lt. Gov. Tregenza Roach, graduates heard from keynote speaker Jahoda Benjamin, a Wheatley Skill Center alum, who assured them that thoughts of “what’s next” were normal.
“I too was in those same seats, with those same thoughts, and then — boom, it came over me,” he said, a new way of thinking. Benjamin urged his audience to focus on success in their careers while also enjoying and celebrating their accomplishments as they come.