Raphael “Rafy” Toulon Christian was born on Sept. 23, 1950, in Glanvilia, Portsmouth, Dominica. He passed away on July 31, 2020, in Bayamon, Puerto Rico.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Sylvina and Benjamin Christian; as well as his brothers, Stephen and Edward Paul and Charles Christian.
He leaves behind to grieve his passing, his children, Jerome, Neville, Malcolm and Cromwell Christian; grandchildren, Kareem, Miles, Rachim, Joshua, Nervelle, Darnel, Chamala, Chloe, Narvin and Noah; great-grandchild, Kerdaya Christian; daughters-in-law, Anthea, Brenda and Charlene; sisters, Veronica Brown, Elaine Etienne, Mary Polydore and Ermin Christian; sister-in-law, Joy Christian; 14 nieces and 12 nephews; special dear friends, Iris Andre, Olivia Christian, Lincoln and Beverly Adams, Lee “Massi” Thomas, Liston Wada Powell, John Edwards, Maxroy and Melanie, William Charles and many more family and friends too numerous to mention.
Rafy, as he was affectionately known in St. John, was once a truck driver, taxi driver, calypsonian and an electrician.
He spent the last 29 years of his life in the Virgin Islands, 24 of which he lived in St. John where he worked mainly in the construction industry.
Arrangements are by Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.