Dear Editor,
For full disclosure, my family and I have lived on St. John — from 1967 — for many years, and we have always had interest there. Indeed, I must confess that we have a special affinity for the island and the people.
However, I read The Daily News’ editorial of Feb. 25, 2023, as it relates to the proposed land swap between the federal government and the Government of the Virgin Islands, to build a high school on St. John, and in principle, I agree with the content.
The matter of the park giving up land for the stated purpose is an issue that has endured decades of meetings and conversations, to no avail. The Park is adamant that it will not donate the land, which would be my preference [and] that would be the ideal situation, but it is not happening.
A compromise (the land swap) has been reached between both parties, so why try to make the perfect be the enemy of the good, and further delay and deny the opportunity of a lifetime for the students? Governors have come and gone, delegates to Congress have come and gone, senators have come and gone, all fought for the Park giving up the land; nothing tangible has happened.
It cannot be denied that St. John has become one of the best destinations in the word because of the National Park to a great extent. Simultaneously, some of the most beautiful beaches in the world, to include Hawksnest, Trunk Bay, Cinnamon Bay and Maho Bay, are within the National Park and are maintained by it.
The ruins of Annaberg and reef bay trail on St. John are sites that millions of visitors are propelled to visit annually. The former Caneel Bay resort, Cinnamon Bay and Maho Bay campgrounds have been the economic cornerstones for St. John. The lush, unimpaired vegetation helps to reduce the negative impact of climate change to the ecology.
All this and more fall under the purview of the National Park, and as a result of this, hundreds of millions of dollars circulate in the economy. This creates jobs, and enhances the quality of life for those in the surroundings. I must admit, however, that I am not pleased with the way land owners of St. John have been treated by the National Park, and resolution should be brought to bear, sooner rather than later.
I am convinced that the National Park is not the enemy, but a friend. An opportunity is at hand to provide that level of education for St. John students, and I believe that rational minds should agree to move forward with the land swap.
— Roosevelt David, St. Thomas, is a former senator.