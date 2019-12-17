Juanita Gardine K-8 School was announced as the school with the most books read, a total of 2,085, during the 11th annual Governor’s Summer Reading Challenge at a recent fun day at the Agriculture Fair Grounds.
A total of 406 students in kindergarten through sixth grade attending St. Croix’s public, private and parochial schools completed the 2019 Reading Challenge, which encouraged students to read five or more books during the summer months.
A total of 2,939 books were read.
This is the third consecutive year Gardine K-8, formerly Juanita Gardine Elementary School, has earned the title.
Assistant Principal Anna Gordon, joined by students, Government House and Education officials, accepted a trophy and classroom supplies at the fun day that featured face painting, dance performances, mocko jumbies, games, science experiments, prize giveaways, food, music and more.
