Dear Editor,
I would like to weigh in on the controversy regarding the Long Bay Landing cruise pier proposed to be built by West Indian Company.
I certainly do not dispute that the cruise industry is very important to the economy of St. Thomas. The real issue is how to balance the need for cruise ships to our shores with the impact on our island.
As the cruise ship industry has built bigger and bigger ships to increase their profits, they have done so on the backs of the Caribbean ports they frequent. St. Thomas is one of the smaller ports of call and one of the two most popular. The cruise industry has basically demanded that we build a new dock in our harbor to accommodate these mega (Oasis class) ships.
At present, St. Thomas can accommodate three of the megaships carrying 6,000 passengers each, and over 2,000 crew per ship. In addition, we can also accommodate one of the Voyager- class ships with 3,000 passengers and another 1,000 crew resulting in about 28,000 tourists arriving on our shore in a single day.
If we were to build the new dock to accommodate an additional two of the megaships, we would add another 16,000 people arriving in a single day usually mid-week. We would have an influx of 44,000 people almost totaling our population of 50,000 arriving on one day and this is in addition to the hotel, guest houses and Airbnb guests.
Realistically, we do not have the infrastructure to accommodate this number of people on our island in a given day. Most of our roads are two lanes. We only have a limited number of attractions. Our shopping districts cannot accommodate such an influx of people and even our beautiful beaches would be overrun. It would be the quickest way to discourage people from coming to our island whether on cruise ships or to stay in our hotels and guest houses. It would be nothing short of reckless on our part.
Imagine the gridlock as thousands of passengers disembark and try to get to downtown, to attractions and on tours. The traffic would be a nightmare. At the Governor’s Community Business Forum on Wednesday morning, the representatives of Royal Caribbean could not or would not answer direct questions about why this dock should be build, who is going to pay for it and why it is necessary.
The only reason to build another dock would be to accommodate an additional two of the megaships on a given day, creating a nightmare on our island.
Additionally, I understand that there is a possibility that the dock will be moved to the west of Long Bay right in the vicinity of the two court houses which would totally destroy the beauty of our harbor, arguably one of the most beautiful harbors in the Caribbean. Do we really want to destroy the very thing, our natural beauty, that incentivizes tourist to come here?
This new dock is projected to cost over $100 million and we are told disingenuously, that the cruise companies will pay for it. This is not true. While the cruise companies may front the money, they expect us to repay the cost by WICO and the V.I. Port Authority not collecting many of the fees we charge per passenger that pay for the operation of the ports of about $14.40 per passenger.
We need to build more hotels and we desperately need to have the Marriott Frenchman’s Reef Beach Resort, Sugar Bay and Caneel Bay back on line. Hotel guests spend a lot more per day than $165 that cruise ship passengers allegedly spend here. Hotel guests eat in our restaurants, they take tours and taxis, they rent cars, they shop in our stores and they patronize our attractions.
If our government and senators worked half as hard to get hotels built here as they work on behalf of the cruise ship companies our economy would flourish exponentially. It is a disgrace that one of the most beautiful islands in the Caribbean has not had a new hotel built in 40 years.
Yes, we do need the cruise ships. They are an important part of our economy but they are not the be all and end all of our economy. Yes, we need to have new hotels built and the ones that were destroyed in the hurricanes must be rebuilt ASAP. Tourism is our industry! It is important to every Virgin Islander but we must preserve it for us and our children, and we must preserve what makes it attractive for people to want to come here.
We need to fight to preserve the beauty of our special island.
— Dorothy M. Isaacs, St. Thomas