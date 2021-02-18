The 216 COVID-19 vaccinations administered by Red Hook Family Practice on Saturday at the Gifft Hill School’s upper campus included an important milestone: the 1,000th dose given by the private medical practice.
Leaders of the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of St. John, Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, and other churches have been essential in educating their congregations about the vaccines, according to a press release issued by Island Green Living Association.
Gifft Hill School students will also help spread the word on the importance of COVID-19 vaccinations in a project sponsored by Island Green, which will recognize each participating class with a pizza party.
Third through 12th graders will make posters, pamphlets, and infomercials to help increase awareness of coronavirus safety measures including wearing masks, washing hands, social distancing, and getting the vaccine. Island Green hopes to extend this program territorywide.
Organizers of Saturday’s vaccination event, including Island Green board members David DiGiacomo, Akhil Deshwal, and Harith Wickrema along with Red Hook Family Practice and other volunteers, plan to continue offering vaccinations to St. John residents every two weeks. “If we are to fully reopen our economy by achieving herd immunity, it is critical we have mass scale vaccinations,” said Wickrema. “With the eligibility extension to all workers with face-to-face contact with the public along with those 65 and over, high risk individuals, and essential frontline workers, our goal is to eventually provide protection for all.
“We are a small community and we have a track record of looking out for each other. Island Green receives tremendous support from the community and this is our way of giving back.”
Eligible community members can pre-register for the next vaccine day, Feb. 27 at the GHS upper campus, at https://hipaa.jotform.com/210043527588860. For more information, call 340-423-8107 or email vaccinestj@gmail.com.