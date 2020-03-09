FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The Regal Princess was stuck in limbo Sunday, sailing back and forth along the coast of South Florida waiting on coronavirus test results for two crew members. But about 6:30 p.m., it got the all-clear to finally dock after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lifted the “no sail” order.
The ship, which had called on St. Thomas on Wednesday, was originally scheduled to land Sunday morning at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale and leave on another cruise Sunday evening.
But instead of docking as planned, the ship was forced to stay offshore for hours until results came back for two crew members who were tested for the virus that causes COVID-19. Both recently worked on the Grand Princess — the same ship in California that had 21 passengers and crew test positive for the virus.
The Regal Princess was kept offshore at the direction of the U.S. Coast Guard and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention until test results come in for those two crew members.
That could have taken anywhere from 24 to 48 hours, said Glenn Wiltshire, acting chief executive and director at Port Everglades. But, the were rushed and good news came shortly before 6:30 p.m. when passengers learned they could finally come ashore.
Princess Cruises had already canceled another cruise that was set to leave port Sunday evening on the same ship.
New Yorker Alicia Hilty and her boyfriend were making the best of things on board the somber ship Sunday afternoon.
“I feel like we are in the dark,” said Hilty, 26, of Oswego, N.Y. “They woke us up in our cabin at 5:30 a.m. to say two crew needed to be tested. Me and my boyfriend are feeling anxious.”
The ship was quiet, the pool deserted. Passengers were not being ordered to stay in their rooms, but most elderly passengers were staying in their cabins, Hilty said.
California landing
As the U.S. death toll from the new coronavirus reached at least 21, California Gov. Gavin Newsom and the mayor of Oakland sought Sunday to reassure the public that none of the passengers from a ship carrying people with the virus will be released into the public before undergoing a 14-day quarantine.
The Grand Princess carrying more than 3,500 people from 54 countries is expected to dock today in Oakland, near San Francisco, and was idling off the coast Sunday as officials prepared a port site. Those needing acute medical care will come off first.
Meanwhile, the number of infections in the United States climbed above 500 as testing for the virus increased.
— With wire reports
Commented